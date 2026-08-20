Davido took a sharp public swipe at former Osun governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Instagram on Thursday, August 20, 2026

The post came shortly after Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, collected his certificate of return at the INEC office in Osogbo

This is not the first time Davido has publicly dragged Oyetola, having previously called him out during the Osun governorship battle

Afrobeats superstar Davido has once again set his sights on former Osun State governor Adegboyega Oyetola, firing off a pointed message on Instagram just hours after a significant political moment for his family.

On Thursday, August 20, 2026, the singer posted a message that read: "In your next life you will learn not to be evil @adegboyegaoyetola," tagging the former governor directly in the caption.

Davido again set his sights on former governor Gboyega Oyetola with sharp message. Credit davido/gboyegaoyetola

Source: Instagram

Adeleke Receives Certificate of Return

The post surfaced shortly after Governor Ademola Adeleke, Davido's uncle, officially received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at its Osogbo office in Osun State. The occasion marked another milestone in Adeleke's political journey, and it appears to have prompted the music star to revisit his longstanding tension with Oyetola.

Davido's History With Oyetola

This is far from the first time Davido has publicly clashed with the former governor. The 'FEM' hitmaker has been vocal about his support for his uncle throughout the fierce political rivalry between Adeleke and Oyetola, and previously called out the APC politician in posts that drew widespread attention online.

Davido's latest dig at Oyetola drew fresh attention to the enduring rivalry between the two camps, with the singer making clear he has not softened his position despite the passage of time.

A screenshot of Davido's Instagram story taking a swipe at Oyetola is below:

Davido sends bold message to former Osun state governor Gboyega Oyetola. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Adeleke's children celebrate Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Adeleke family celebrated Davido after his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, secured victory at the Osun governorship election.

A video circulating online captured the emotional moment the governor's children, Folashade, Nikos, and BRED, gave Davido a standing ovation and a round of applause, publicly honouring the singer for his contributions to the family's political campaign.

Reacting, a netizen said, "See family love bro. You'll hardly tell na different parents born them"

Source: Legit.ng