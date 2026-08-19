Reports emerged on Wednesday alleging that hoodlums opened fire on Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke's convoy in Osogbo

Afrobeats star Davido, who is Adeleke's nephew, took to X to push back against the circulating story

Davido insisted the incident was an unrelated fight outside the palace and had nothing to do with the governor's convoy

Afrobeats superstar Davido has spoken out to dismiss viral reports claiming that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State was targeted by gunmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

The claims, which spread rapidly across multiple news platforms, alleged that hoodlums ambushed the governor's convoy with gunshots while he was in the state capital.

Davido reacts to disturbing reports involving his uncle, Gov Adeleke. Credit: @davido, @adeleke001

Source: Instagram

The reports caused significant alarm online, given Adeleke's public profile and his close family ties to Davido.

The singer moved quickly to set the record straight via a post on X, flatly denying that any attack on the convoy had taken place.

"Lies! It was a fight outside the palace that had nothing to do with us! The pple love excellency!" Davido wrote.According to the Grammy-nominated artist, what actually happened was a separate altercation that broke out near the palace grounds.

He stressed that the confrontation bore no connection whatsoever to Governor Adeleke or his entourage, and appeared eager to reassure the public that the governor was safe.

See Davido's viral X post debunking the news:

Reports of Attack Spread Online

The initial reports described a tense situation in Osogbo, with claims of gunshots directed at the governor's convoy sending shockwaves across social media. Several platforms ran the story before Davido's denial, contributing to the rapid spread of the narrative.

No official statement from the Osun State Government had been issued at the time Davido addressed the reports on X. His post, however, was enough to shift the conversation, with many online pointing to his rebuttal as a clear signal that the situation had been blown out of proportion.

Davido’s reaction to reported gunmen attack on uncle Gov Adeleke sparks reactions

Source: Instagram

Davido addresses clash with Edo governor

Legit.ng had reported that the public clash between Afrobeats star Davido and the Edo State governor came into focus during the Osun State election campaign, with the singer defending his actions and pushing back against criticism of his involvement in the political contest.

Davido maintained that he had done nothing wrong, arguing that the governor had crossed state lines to interfere in the Osun election.

The singer also took a swipe at the governor over the state of infrastructure in Edo, using the condition of the state to question the governor’s record and, pointedly, his standing to weigh in on affairs in Osun.

Source: Legit.ng