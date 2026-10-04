Atiku Abubakar called on President Tinubu to publish full details of NNPC's ₦11.2 trillion in other receivables from the Federation, including pipeline security spending

The former vice president named Tantita and the Chagoury family as contractors he said have ties to Tinubu's re-election effort, raising conflict of interest concerns

The statement, issued by the ADC Presidential Campaign Council on October 4, 2026, also challenged Tinubu over his remarks on returning from a four-week stay in Europe

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu to publish the full details of contracts, payments and outcomes tied to NNPC's ₦11.2 trillion in other receivables from the Federation, and to disclose who is financing his re-election campaign.

The demand came in a statement dated October 4, 2026, signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

Atiku Abubakar accuses President Bola Tinubu of making shading pipeline deals Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku, who is the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, said NNPC's 2025 accounts show roughly ₦11.2 trillion in other receivables from the Federation, a figure he said covers advances and asset protection costs, including pipeline surveillance. He said the accounts offer no breakdown of what was spent, who received the money, or what security it delivered.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, October 4, he pointed to the contrast between that figure and the roughly ₦3.1 trillion allocated to the Ministry of Defence in 2025, arguing that sums linked to the oil sector under Tinubu's government far exceed resources directed at national defence.

Tantita and Chagoury contracts under fire

Atiku specifically named Tantita Security Services, which holds a pipeline security contract, and said its founder had been seen sending campaign vehicles out in support of Tinubu's re-election. He also raised questions about the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway contract held by a company linked to the Chagoury family, which he said was awarded without an open public tender.

He added that footage showing the Minister of Works greeting a Chagoury as "my chairman" raised further questions about the relationship between the administration and its contractors.

Tinubu's Europe remarks draw criticism

Atiku also took aim at comments Tinubu made after returning from a four-week stay in Europe, which the Presidency described as a "working vacation." On his return, Tinubu told reporters: "I enjoyed myself. Fantastic." Asked about his health, he said: "Ready to kick, ready to walk."

Atiku said those remarks showed how far removed the President is from the struggles most Nigerians face daily, including poor roads, power cuts, food prices and insecurity on highways and near schools.

Atiku joined the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as its presidential candidate on May 29, 2026.

Atiku Abubakar knocks President Bola Tinubu over pipeline deals Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Insecurity: Tinubu told to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was told to resign immediately over growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent school abduction in Oyo State.

APM chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, condemned the government's inaction following the incident, emphasising the need for accountability.

Ajadi also called for stronger collaboration and decentralisation in security operations to combat rising violence and crime.

Source: Legit.ng