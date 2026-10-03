Lucy Muteke Chivayo shared a cheerful birthday message on Facebook just hours before the fatal helicopter crash in Marondera, Zimbabwe

The post included a scripture about long life, creating a haunting contrast with what happened to her and husband Wicknell Chivayo hours later

Wicknell Chivayo, one of Zimbabwe's most high-profile businessmen, was among six people confirmed dead in the crash on Thursday, August 20

Hours before her life ended in the skies above Marondera, Lucy Muteke Chivayo was on Facebook wishing someone she loved a happy birthday.

Wicknell Chivayo’s wife’s last social media post emerges after fatal crash. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The post, which has since spread widely online, read: "Happy birthday to my womb mate 💙 🎊 Proverbs 9:11."

It was a warm, uncomplicated message to a sibling, accompanied by a Bible verse that speaks of long life and many years ahead. There was nothing in those words to suggest danger. Nothing to suggest farewell.

Yet on Thursday, 20 August, Lucy and her husband, Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Marondera, Zimbabwe.

Six people in total, including the couple, were on board when the aircraft went down, according to reports from Kenya Insights.

The Verse She Chose

The scripture Lucy cited, Proverbs 9:11, reads: "For through wisdom your days will be many, and years will be added to your life." Many who came across her final post after news of the crash broke were struck by the painful irony of that choice, a verse celebrating the gift of long life, posted by someone who would not survive the day.

The post's ordinariness is what made it so affecting. It was the kind of cheerful, everyday message that floods social media feeds without a second thought. That it was her last public communication has turned it into something far more significant.

Who Was Wicknell Chivayo?

Wicknell Chivayo was a towering and deeply controversial figure in Zimbabwe's business and political circles. Known for an extravagant lifestyle and a string of high-profile government contracts, he was rarely out of the public eye.

Wicknell Chivayo’s wife’s last post before fatal chopper crash leaves many emotional. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

His death, alongside his wife, brought a sudden and shocking close to a chapter that had long kept Zimbabweans talking.

The couple's profiles ensured that the crash commanded immediate attention, and Lucy's final post quickly became a focal point for those processing the news.

A birthday message for a sibling, written with love and scripture, became the last words a wife and mother shared with the world before a tragedy she never saw coming.

See the viral Facebook post below:

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years.

The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.

Source: Legit.ng