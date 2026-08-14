Davido Fires Back at Sowore After Insulting Remarks About Osun Governor Adeleke
- Davido responded to activist Omoyele Sowore after he made critical remarks about Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on live television
- Sowore had questioned the governor's competence and claimed he lacks the capacity to run the state ahead of the August 15 governorship election
- The Afrobeats star's single-word Yoruba reply quickly racked up thousands of likes and sparked heated debate online
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Davido has entered the political conversation surrounding his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, with a pointed one-word response aimed at activist and African Action Congress leader Omoyele Sowore.
The exchange unfolded on Friday, August 14, after Sowore appeared on News Central TV's Breakfast Central programme, where he was asked to assess Governor Adeleke's record ahead of the Osun State governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026.
What Sowore said about Governor Adeleke
Sowore was blunt in his assessment. He told the interviewer that the governor lacked the capacity to lead, calling him a person with "nothing upstairs".
"What I know behind the scenes is, as you can see, that he's just sought outfield. You know, I heard his sister is the one running the state, and his elder brother, who is Davido's father, is also— so it's a family pretty much running the state. And, but as a person, Ademola has nothing upstairs. I'm— and I'm not sorry to say it."
When the interviewer pointed out that Ademola Adeleke had claimed to have constructed over 350 kilometres of roads, Sowore dismissed it:
"I didn't see 10 kilometers of highway in Osun State yesterday that you could claim to travel on. Maybe they constructed them somewhere else that we couldn't find... So, nothing that I saw that shows that there's governance in the state."
Watch Sowore's interview about Governor Ademola Adeleke below:
Davido replies to Sowore
The Afrobeats star, whose full name is David Adeleke, responded on social media with a single Yoruba word: "Arindin."
The term is widely understood among Yoruba speakers to mean a foolish person, a dullard or someone lacking basic sense.
He offered no further explanation, letting the word speak for itself. The post quickly attracted thousands of likes and views.
Governor Adeleke, popularly known as Imole, is Davido's uncle. The singer's father, businessman Adedeji Adeleke, is the governor's elder brother. Davido has consistently and publicly supported his uncle's political career in Osun State.
Check out Davido's response to Sowore below:
Fans react to Davido's response
Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:
@Dowrybaby wrote:
"Davido speak deep yoruba only few can relate Arindin thank God say I be Osun boy"
@oluwafemi_69071 commented:
"'Arindin' and he just left it there. Sometimes one word is enough to say everything."
@aladepreacher cautioned:
"Must you answer? Not every washed clothes needs sun to dry, you only amplified them..if you post them."
@Etim923 wrote:
"Inside Sowore's head, he is the only good human being on earth. He never sees anything good in others."
@Joepriceavcu added:
"Allah i don they wait for your tweet since i see the interview"
@Tobiscopk said:
"A man who fights for everything fight for nothing na true Arindin"
@FcRaspy482 weighed in:
"Can you just focus on your uncle campaign and leave all this SM drama? There's no polling unit for SM bro. All love"
Davido calls out APC over Osun election
Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido weighed in on the political developments in Osun State, where his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is seeking a second term as governor.
On Thursday, August 13, 2026, the singer took to X to allege that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brought a fake national chairman to Osun State ahead of the election.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.