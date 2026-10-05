The Ondo state police command confirmed a helicopter crash in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area, on Monday, October 5, 2026

A local resident said the crash happened in a swampy creek area, making it difficult for people to reach the site

Police and military personnel arrived at the scene, though the number of casualties had not been confirmed at the time of reporting

Igbokoda, Ondo state - The Ondo state police command has opened an investigation into a helicopter crash that occurred in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje local government area, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The command's spokesman, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident in an official statement, saying the full circumstances surrounding the crash were yet to be determined.

A surveillance helicopter hovers above the scene of the crashed Dana Airline flight in the densely populated Toyin Area of Iju Ishaga in Lagos, on June 4, 2012. Photo credit: AREWA EMMANUEL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

"The Ondo State Police Command confirms the reported aircraft crash in the Igbokoda axis of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday, 5th October 2026. Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, as efforts to establish the full circumstances continue," Jimoh said.

He called on residents of Igbokoda and nearby communities to stay calm and avoid spreading unverified information, adding that the public would be updated once credible details became available.

Crash Site in Remote Creek Area

A source with knowledge of the incident said some of the helicopter's occupants may have been killed, though the total number of casualties could not be confirmed, The Punch reported. Security personnel, including police and military operatives, were later deployed to the location to carry out a rescue operation.

A resident who witnessed the aftermath described the conditions at the site as extremely difficult to access.

"It happened this morning. We heard a very loud sound in the area where the incident occurred, but we could not get there because the place is a swampy area inside the creek; we are just looking at it from afar," the resident said.

The resident also noted that the arrival of security forces gave some hope of recovery efforts, but expressed doubt about the survival of those on board the aircraft.

The helicopter reportedly went down in a swampy stretch of the creek within the Igbokoda area, a geography that is known to present significant challenges for emergency responders in the region. Police said further information would be made available to the public as the investigation progresses.

Source: Legit.ng