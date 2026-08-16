Afrobeats star Davido took down a tweet announcing that his family would not back any presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 elections

He also deleted a separate post appearing to criticise President Bola Tinubu amid tensions over the Osun election

Fans online noticed the deletions and began questioning the singer's motives, sparking debate on social media

Afrobeats superstar Davido has quietly deleted two politically charged tweets that drew significant attention on Saturday, August 15, leaving fans and political observers asking questions.

In the first deleted tweet, the singer, whose full name is David Adeleke, wrote that his family would no longer be supporting any presidential candidate, tagging his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Netizens shared observations about Davido's politically charged tweets. Credit: davido/abat

Source: Instagram

A separate screenshot circulating online showed another deleted post directed at President Bola Tinubu, which read simply: "U no try @officialABAT."

Both posts were removed shortly after they went live, but not before thousands of users had already seen and screenshotted them.

See the tweet that started the conversation below:

Why the Deleted Tweets Matter

Davido's family ties to Osun state politics make his online statements particularly significant. Governor Adeleke's political alliance with Tinubu's administration has long been a subject of public discussion, and any hint of a family rift carries weight ahead of future elections.

Netizens call out Davido for taking down tweets calling out Tinubu. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The singer had previously made headlines for wading into the Osun political space, so the sudden deletion of both posts raised eyebrows among followers who had been watching his stance closely.

What netizens said about Davido

Reactions across X were swift and varied:

@SteadyPressure_:

"I don tell una before say this dude is only fighting for his family 😂😂"

@grindmstr:

"It's a political tweet, the message is passed, no need to keep it up."

@SrBilli070:

"Him no go fold keh 😂😂😂😂"

@chubbyLola97:

"na why we no the rate am... his so hypocritical"

@Olamipo_sam:

"His Uncle go don tell ham not to go to that side.😹"

@EkemaE93382:

"Davido just deleted his tweet saying that his family would not support any presidential candidate in the upcoming election. Without Adeleke, Tinubu won't win Osun."

Davido celebrates uncle's win

Legit.ng reported that Davido reacted emotionally to the moment Governor Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner of the Osun election.

A video captured the Afrobeats star overwhelmed with emotions as he watched the moments. "We did it uncle," Davido added in a caption.

Source: Legit.ng