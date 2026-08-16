Davido publicly called out House of Representatives member James Faleke over the Osun governorship election result

Faleke fired back at the singer, denying he had any power to influence INEC or its decisions

The exchange erupted as results from the Osun governorship election were still being collated

A public dispute has broken out between singer David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, and federal lawmaker James Faleke over the 2026 Osun State governorship election, with both men trading accusations on social media.

The row began after Davido posted a message on X directed at Faleke, accusing the House of Representatives member of pressuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the election outcome.

The singer accused the lawmaker of pressuring INEC over the Osun election. Tensions rise as results are still being collated. Photo credit: Getty/@honfaleke

Source: UGC

Davido, whose uncle Ademola Adeleke serves as governor of Osun State, wrote:

"Hon. James Faleke, stop putting pressure on INEC to change Osun election result. Respect the wishes of Osun people. We don't want Oyetola and AMBO."

Davido's allegation was not independently verified in sources reviewed, and there was no confirmation from INEC that Faleke had attempted to interfere with the commission.

Faleke hits back at Davido

Faleke, who had travelled to Osun to campaign for All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji, rejected the allegation outright.

He said his trip to the state was no different from Davido's own decision to back Governor Adeleke and the Accord Party.

"INEC is a body that can't be influenced by me or anyone else," Faleke said in his reply.

He added that he had never rigged or influenced an election throughout his political career and had no plans to begin.

He closed his response with a pointed remark directed at the singer:

"Face your music while we face our politics."

The back-and-forth between the two came as political tension ran high in Osun following the collation of election results.

Governor Adeleke was ultimately declared the winner of the election on the Accord Party platform, with the APC's Oyebamiji finishing behind him.

Tinubu hails Adeleke

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu personally called Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to congratulate him on winning the 2026 governorship election, according to Accord Party chieftain Pelumi Olajengbesi.

Olajengbesi made the disclosure to journalists at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Osogbo on Saturday, August 16, shortly after INEC declared Adeleke the winner of the election.

Source: Legit.ng