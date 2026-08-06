Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo addressed an APC campaign rally in Osun State on Thursday, August 6, 2026

Okpebholo repeatedly mocked Governor Adeleke over his dancing habit, claiming the Osun governor rarely attended governors' meetings in Abuja

The Edo governor also told rally attendees to collect money allegedly distributed by the Accord Party but cast their votes for APC

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo took aim at Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke at a campaign rally on Thursday, August 6, 2026, mocking the governor's well-known love of dancing and questioning his commitment to governance.

Okpebholo spoke at the rally in support of Bola Oyebamiji, popularly called "Ambo," the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the upcoming Osun election. Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo also attended the event.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo addresses APC supporters at a campaign rally in Osun State. Photo; MondayOkpebholo

Source: Facebook

Okpebholo on Adeleke's Dancing

The Edo governor drew laughter from the crowd as he repeatedly referenced Adeleke's dancing, arguing it was a sign of poor leadership.

"Before somebody signs paper, he will dance. Are you not tired? For four years, this man has been dancing. Before he takes breakfast, before he drinks tea, he will dance," Okpebholo said.

He also claimed Adeleke was frequently absent from state governors' meetings in Abuja.

"I was asking my friend and I said, I can't even remember when I saw this man in our general meeting in Abuja. Before he even enters the plane, he will dance. Before he gets there, we are closed. So, he won't know what we are saying. He doesn't know the reality of today," he said.

Okpebholo drew a parallel between Adeleke and former Edo governor Godwin Obaseki, whom APC supporters voted out of office.

"That man is Obaseki's friend. You know we kicked Obaseki out of Edo. So, we have to kick his friend out of this place too. A lot of people 'chopped' Obaseki's money, but they never voted for him," he said.

Okpebholo on the Accord Party's Money

The Edo governor also addressed allegations that the Accord Party was distributing cash to voters ahead of the election. Rather than asking supporters to refuse the money, he advised them to take it and still vote for APC.

"If they bring money, 'chop' that money from them, but don't vote for them. They said they have money to spend, is that not so? Just collect the money, keep it in your pocket," he said.

Campaigning for Oyebamiji, Okpebholo described the APC candidate as the leader Osun needs, promising improved infrastructure including roads and schools. He also complained about the state of Osun's roads, saying: "The road I was passing, my tyre was shaking. I said, is it the dancing road or the dancing governor's road?"

He rounded off his speech by asking the crowd whether they were ready to vote for change. "Osun, are we ready to make a change? Are we ready to say bye-bye to dancing?" he asked as supporters cheered.

Davido reacts as EFCC freezes Osun account

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido spoke out after reports emerged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegedly directed restrictions on an Osun State Government account reportedly used for the payment of workers' salaries.

The development became a major talking point after documents cited in reports claimed that the account had been placed on a "Post No Debit" status.

Source: Legit.ng