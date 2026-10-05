Mayorkun opened up about his non-negotiable conditions for fatherhood during an October 2026 podcast appearance

The Afrobeats singer said he once brought up DNA testing with a former partner, describing it as 'probably the hardest part'

Mayorkun confirmed his current girlfriend is aware of his conditions, including plans for a prenuptial agreement before marriage

Nigerian Afrobeats star Mayorkun has addressed the topic of DNA testing head-on, sharing a personal account of how a past conversation about it did not go down well with a former partner.

Born Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, the musician spoke candidly during a recent episode of the In My Opinion podcast, which aired on YouTube on October 4, 2026.

Mayorkun speaks about DNA testing, prenups and his conditions for fatherhood. Photo: iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

The singer made it clear that requesting DNA tests on his future children is a firm personal condition, driven by what he described as wanting "peace of mind."

Recalling how he once raised the subject with a woman he was seriously involved with, Mayorkun said he framed it carefully, telling her:

"I hope you will not take it as maybe I don't trust. I would just like to have that peace of mind."

The conversation, by his own account, did not land well.

"I don't think there's one woman on this earth that will take it nicely," he added.

Mayorkun compares DNA tests to prenuptial agreements

The singer drew a direct parallel between DNA testing and prenuptial agreements, treating both as sensible precautions for modern relationships rather than signs of distrust.

"Bro, if you don't sign prenup, you go regret am, man," he said, before adding, "This one na new batch of jezeebels. Now, so whether you're doing prenup, do DNA."

When asked whether love for a partner would change his position, Mayorkun pushed back firmly.

"You think that person that gave that man an ilegitimate child doesn't love? Bro, that's true. I can't just give. It's too much of a risk, man."

He also referenced cases he had seen online of men discovering years later, sometimes when children were already 18 years old, that they were not the biological fathers.

"It's really, really deep. I've seen grown men break down online, bro," he said, noting the situation becomes even more painful for older men who may no longer be able to have children of their own.

Mayorkun acknowledged the emotional difficulty of having this kind of conversation upfront with a partner.

"Omo, this thing is like probably the hardest part of the thing, but I think you need to do it, man," he said.

Nigerian singer Mayorkun shares his views on DNA testing and precautions around fatherhood. Photo: iammayorkun

Source: Instagram

Mayorkun says his current girlfriend is aware of his condition

Despite the sensitivity of the subject, Mayorkun confirmed that his current partner already knows where he stands.

He told the podcast hosts that she is aware of both his DNA testing condition and his intention to sign a prenuptial agreement before any wedding takes place.

The singer added that while she is not pleased with his position, he has no intention of backing down.

For Mayorkun, the matter ultimately comes down to one thing:

"If you love me too… for my peace of mind."

Watch Mayorkun speak about his stance on taking a DNA test in the X video below

Watch Mayorkun's full interview on the In My Opinion podcast in the YouTube video below:

Mayorkun recalls Davido’s advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mayorkun recalled a candid warning Davido gave him shortly after he rose to fame and began attracting attention from women.

The singer said Davido advised him that the women around him would move on to the next artiste once his popularity faded.

Mayorkun credited the advice with helping him stay grounded and avoid public relationship drama as his career grew.

Source: Legit.ng