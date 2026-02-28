The Nigerian entertainment industry has faced a heartbreaking start to 2026 with the loss of several talented figures in the first two months

Tragic incidents ranging from a fatal snake bite in Abuja to complications from medication have left fans and colleagues in deep mourning.

Emotional tributes continued to pour in as the community reflected on the impactful lives of the stars who have transitioned to the great beyond

The year 2026 has brought a heavy cloud of sorrow over the Nigerian creative space as news of the deaths of beloved celebrities began to surface early on.

From the music scene to Nollywood, the industry has lost individuals who were not only talented but also served as inspirations to many.

These individuals left behind grieving families and a vacuum that will be hard to fill. As we reach the end of February, we take a moment to honour the memory of those who have sadly left us so far this year.

1. Sun sets on Esther Thomas (Sunshine)

The digital world was the first to feel the sting of death this year when the vibrant Esther Thomas, popularly known as Sunshine, passed away on January 9, 2026. At just 26 years old, she was a powerhouse of humor whose skits provided daily laughter for her half a million followers.

Sunshine died following complications from a surgery to remove a large fibroid. Photos: Sunshine.

Her journey was cut short following complications from a surgery to remove a large fibroid, leaving her fans and fellow creators in a state of utter devastation.

A close friend, Chidera Madu, captured the collective pain by saying:

"Never in my wildest dream did I even think of typing RIP to my closest friend... my whole day shattered waking up to such news on my birthday."

2. Silent mic of Afeez Adeshina (Destiny Boy)

On January 17, 2026, the street-pop community lost its pioneer when Afeez Adeshina, the beloved Destiny Boy, died at the age of 22. The young father, who had recently started a new chapter of parenthood, was a symbol of grassroots success in the music industry.

Destiny Boy's mother stated that he faced spiritual and physical battles before his death. Photos: Destiny Boy.

His mother, Saida Adeshina, later opened up about the spiritual and physical battles he faced, stating:

"The sickness he battled with was Ogu oru, causing him to have seizures. The sickness had almost run him mad."

His burial in Ogun State on January 23 was a somber event that saw many youth mourning the loss of a brother and a star.

3. The stilled voice of Ifunanya Nwangene (Nanyah)

The month of January closed with the tragic and widely discussed death of 26-year-old singer Ifunanya Nwangene on January 31, 2026. The former contestant on The Voice Nigeria met her end in a freak domestic accident after she was bitten by a snake while sleeping in her Abuja apartment.

Her death fueled a national debate on the lack of emergency anti-venom in Nigerian hospitals. Her choir, the Amemuso Choir, shared a touching tribute:

"A rising star, Ifunanya was at the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world. Her voice and spirit will be deeply missed."

4. Final curtain on Ajara Lasisi (Aunty Ajara)

The Yoruba movie industry was hit by a double tragedy on February 5, 2026, when actress Ajara Lasisi, fondly called Aunty Ajara, passed away at the age of 31.

Reports indicated that the actress, who was pregnant at the time, died in a Lagos hospital after a courageous battle with a liver-related illness.

Reports indicated that Aunty Ajara was pregnant at the time of her death. Photos: Aunty Ajara.

Her brother, Ridwan Lasisi, officially confirmed the heartbreaking news to the public, saying:

"The doctor confirmed to us this morning that Ajara has passed on. All the families, we are using this period to appreciate you all." She was buried the same day in accordance with her Islamic faith.

5. The last laugh of Bamidele Oluwatope Saint (Okemesi)

The most recent tragedy occurred on February 24, 2026, with the passing of veteran comic actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, widely known as Okemesi. The 54-year-old Ekiti-born actor was a master of the stage whose command of his native dialect brought a unique flavor to Nollywood.

Nigerian Celebrities Who Have Died in 2026 So Far: "We Lost Them Early"

He reportedly fell into a coma following medication complications while undergoing treatment for a lingering illness.

His colleague and friend, Tony Montana Jeff, broke the news in a tearful video, stating:

"The doctor pronounced him dead at exactly 11:50 am this morning, February 24, 2026. Okemesi is gone."

6. The lost voice of Bunmi Akinnanu (Omije Ojumi)

Renowned gospel singer Omije Ojumi (real name Bunmi Akinnanu) died on January 12, 2026, after a long battle with a serious leg condition that she had shared publicly in videos seeking prayers and healing.

Bunmi 'Omije Ojumi'Akinnanu died after a long battle with a serious leg condition. Photos: Bunmi Akinnanu.

Source: Instagram

The “Omije Oju Mi” crooner, known for her powerful voice and impactful ministry through music, was widely mourned by gospel fans, church leaders, and social media communities who celebrated her life of worship.

Actress Allwell Ademola dies at 49

