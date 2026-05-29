Actress Ini Edo has made an announcement concerning late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo ahead of his burial

The movie star revealed that a tribute link has been created for friends and fans to honour his memory

Alex Ekubo’s burial arrangements have also been confirmed, with events set to begin in June

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has shared an update concerning her late colleague Alex Ekubo as preparations continue for his final farewell.

The actress took to her official Instagram page to announce that a special tribute link has now been created for fans, colleagues and loved ones to share memories and messages dedicated to the late actor.

According to Ini Edo, the gesture would mean a great deal to Alex’s family during this difficult period.

Ini Edo says a tribute link has been created for friends and fans to honour his memory. Photos: Ini Edo/Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

She encouraged supporters of the late actor to take part by leaving tributes via the provided link.

She explained that every message would help remind his family how deeply Alex was loved.

She wrote:

“Beloved friends and fans of our dear Alex Ekubo, we have created a link where you can leave a tribute for Alex. Tap on the link in His Bio and follow the instructions. We are grateful for all your love and prayers… This means so much to His family to know you genuinely loved him. God bless and keep us all.”

Alex Ekubo’s death was earlier confirmed on Monday, May 11, 2026. The light-skinned Nollywood actor reportedly died after battling cancer. He was 40 years old.

Alexx Ekubo's burial plans

The actor’s family had earlier released details of his funeral arrangements.

According to the schedule, a Service of Songs will hold on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, with guests expected to wear white.

A wake-keep will follow on Wednesday, June 17.

Alex Ekubo will then be laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, in his hometown in Abia State.

Following the burial, an interment and reception will also be held.

Read Ini Edo's post below:

Reactions trail Ini Edo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@ruth_martial stated:

"We love you but GOD Loves you more...Fly well my favorite Nollywood Actor Alex Ekubo"

@dehbombomm wrote:

"Dear alex, you did not die, you only adopted heaven as your new home❤️‍🩹.. rest well nwoke oma .. you’d be greatly missed"

@cutewendee noted:

"You were a champion , a. Human being 🔥a genuine child of God , it is not how long but how well , you died a winner , am consoled knowing you died in the lord , keep watching over your family from heaven 🙌until resurrection morning rest in peace Alex ekubo"

Alexx Ekubo will be laid to rest on Thursday, June 18, in his hometown in Abia State. Photo: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Singer KCee mourns Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian singer KCee shared a touching tribute video to mourn the passing of actor Alexx Ekubo.

On Thursday, May 14, the Afrobeats singer shared a video on Instagram showing himself, Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and others dancing together, reflecting on the bond they shared while the late actor was alive.

KCee lamented how Nigerians often wait until someone dies before openly showing love or appreciation.

Source: Legit.ng