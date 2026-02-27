Tears Flow as Actor Okemesi Is Laid to Rest, Family and Allies Rain Curses as Burial Video Emerges
- Nollywood comic actor Okemesi was buried on Friday morning at Ayobo Cemetery in Lagos, three days after he passed away from complications linked to medication at a private hospital
- The 52-year-old actor had battled health challenges for weeks, which he described as a demonic spiritual attack, before he was pronounced dead on Tuesday
- Emotion flowed at the graveside as his family and friends rained heavy curses on whoever they believed was responsible for the actor's death
Nollywood comic actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, popularly known as Okemesi, was laid to rest on the morning of Friday, February 27, 2026, at Ayobo Cemetery in Lagos State.
The 52‑year‑old actor had passed away three days earlier, on Tuesday, February 24, after slipping into a coma caused by complications from medication administered at a private hospital.
His death was first confirmed by his colleague Jeff Owolewa, widely known as Tony Montana, who shared a video on Instagram late Tuesday night.
Hours before, he had informed Nigerians that Okemesi was in a coma after being rejected by several hospitals.
According to Montana, the hospital pronounced the actor dead at about 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, and the family authorised him to break the news publicly.
Okemesi's health struggles and public support
Okemesi had been battling health challenges for weeks, which he described as a “demonic spiritual attack” that left him crippled and homeless.
During this period, he appealed for financial assistance from the public, and supporters raised funds to secure accommodation for him.
Sadly, just two days after moving into the new apartment, he was rushed to an emergency unit following complications linked to earlier treatment, which eventually led to his death.
Emotional scenes at Okemesi's burial
At the burial site in Ayobo, emotions ran high as family members, friends, and colleagues gathered around the grave. A Christian cleric offered prayers while the casket was lowered into the ground.
Tony Montana, who had been closely updating the public on Okemesi’s condition, was also present at the burial.
In the burial video that emerged online, mourners were seen in tears, with some openly expressing anger and pain.
A woman who identified herself as the younger sister of the late actor and the last born of the family rained heavy curses on whoever she believed was behind the actor’s death.
Amid tears and grief, she stated that Okemesi was a good man who never harmed anyone. Another mourner joined her in cursing those alleged to have spiritually attacked him.
The late actor is survived by his aged mother, brothers, sisters, and children.
Watch the video of actor Okemesi's burial below:
Content creator make claims about Okemesi's death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more details emerged about late comic actor Okemesi as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.
In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation. The skit maker claimed that Okemesi would not have passed the way he did, alleging that he brought the situation upon himself.
Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.
Source: Legit.ng
