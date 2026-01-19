Destiny Boy’s mother Saida Adeshina opened up about rumours linking her late son’s death to money rituals

She revealed that the singer had battled a long-term illness and that the family sought help from hospitals, pastors, and a traditional healer

Her emotional account has reignited public discussion, with many Nigerians reacting to the circumstances surrounding his death

The mother of late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy, Saida Adeshina, has broken her silence amid widespread rumours surrounding her son’s death, firmly denying claims that he was involved in money rituals or sacrificed for fame.

Speaking in a viral video circulating on social media, an emotional Saida Adeshina warned Nigerians against spreading unverified stories about her son, saying anyone using his name to seek relevance would “suffer the same fate” as him.

Destiny Boy’s mother addresses claims linking her son to money ritual. Credit: @iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Introducing herself as the late singer’s mother, she explained that Destiny Boy had been battling a long-term illness, which began about two years ago, shortly after the birth of his son.

According to her, Destiny and his father had visited a popular herbalist known as Ifayomi before the child’s naming ceremony, during which Destiny was initiated into Ifa worship.

She said the herbalist reportedly showed affection towards Destiny and gifted him a ram, but shortly afterwards, the singer fell ill, clutching his stomach and collapsing.

He was taken to the hospital, and the family continued to keep in touch with Ifayomi, who, she claimed, assisted them financially and reassured them that nothing would happen to Destiny.

Saida narrated that when his condition failed to improve, the herbalist asked that Destiny be brought to him.

She said she personally bathed her son with a soap provided by Ifayomi, after which he seemed to recover temporarily.

However, the illness later returned and was described as “Oku Oru,” a condition she likened to epilepsy, which caused erratic behaviour at intervals.

According to her, the family tried to manage the situation quietly to protect Destiny Boy’s image as a rising music star. They reportedly sought help from several pastors and herbalists in search of a cure, before eventually returning him to Ifayomi.

She added that she was unable to visit her son in his final days due to her health and business commitments, but became worried after repeated calls to him went unanswered. Days later, she received a late-night call informing her that his condition had worsened again.

Saida stated that Destiny’s father was with him throughout and that he appeared well enough to entertain people earlier that same day.

She also dismissed suspicions around the herbalist, noting that Ifayomi had travelled at the time and would not have done so if Destiny’s condition was critical.

Destiny Boy’s mother speaks amid viral claims of Ifa priest involvement. Credit: @iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

She concluded by saying that when Destiny later refused to take a herbal medication upon the herbalist’s return, the family was advised to take him to the hospital.

Translating her words, she said: “To Nigerians saying nonsense, anyone who wants to use my son's name to trend will suffer the same fate as my late son. My name is Saida Adeshina, I am the late singer's mother. Destiny went to rest. When he gave birth to his son, four days before the naming, he and his dad went to meet herbalist Ifayomi, who initiated him into Ifa worship. He gave him a ram because he likes Destiny as if he were his son. That was how the sickness started; he fell and held his stomach, which was two years ago. We took him to hospital. That was how we started calling Ifayomi, who has been helping financially. He told us that nothing must happen to Destiny. When we saw no changes, we informed Ifayomi and he asked us to bring him over.

“He gave me a soap and I bathed Destiny myself. He got better and we return home. After the naming ceremony, we took him back. They said the sickness is 'Oku Oru', which happens like epilepsy and after a while he'd start acting erratically. We tried to cover it because he was a superstar. We went to different pastors and herbalists just to find a cure and we had to return him to Ifayomi. I couldn't visit because of my business and health but four days ago, I called him but he didnt answer the phone, same thing three days ago.

“I was called late in the night on the same day when I got a call that the thing has happened again. In fact, his father was there throughout and they said Destiny entertained people during in the day. In fact, the herbalist travelled; if something was wrong with Destiny, he wouldn't have travelled. So, when he got back, he checked on Destiny again but when he tried to give him a herbal medication, he didnt take it so he asked us to take him to the hospital.”

Watch her speak below:

Destiny Boy's mum trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official__cherishmatur said:

"Now now she get strength talk?"

shaeedah_ said:

"Something dey happen behind camera ooo hmmm..... May your soul rest in perfect peace."

omo_morounfolu

"Na like this una start with Mohbad's own. Olorun a sanu gbogbo yin lori TikTOK."

ayobami_3103 said:

"May his soul Rest In Peace."

deadorablelooks_interiors said:

"Day 1 of being everywhere till my brand is noticed.❤️❤️❤️ Good afternoon to y’all!"

gok.matins said:

"Painful exit. According to her statement, Oba edun is the major suspect. Since the day oba edun do ifa for the boy since that time the boy don Dey get problem. Because Oba edun is giving the parent money they think his innocent, he has brainwashed them. In her statement it’s clearly stated that the sickness started from 2 years ago when he visited Oba edun to collect Ram. This is when he got attack spiritually, the family go start to hold Oba edun accountable when they realize what they’ve lost.

"The journey Oba edun carry that boy pass his age. This boy was healthy and fine before he started his IFA journey with Ifayomi(Oba edun). Imagine the sickness name have never heard about it before. Na spirituality kill the boy. The innocent boy sick power in a wrong place. HE CAN ALSO BE A LIGHTWORKER (advance soul) May his soul rest in peace."

abiola.balogun.71697 said:

"Iya destiny with all the cause you rain on your son hmmmmm it's well."

dessyhothooks said:

"The boy dey take parek, para. Na drug make we no long thing."

lizzy_couture2024 said:

"Please arrest one blogger and let them rest."

Video of Destiny Boy’s alleged remains

Legit.ng also reported that a video allegedly showing Destiny Boy's remains had surfaced online, intensifying ongoing death rumours.

The clip went viral on social media, sparking concern and questions from many people, with the singer's cause of death still not stated.

Source: Legit.ng