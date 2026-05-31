Nigerian governors are weighing a new minimum wage of N100,000 to ease the burden of rising inflation and living costs

The Nigeria Labour Congress has dismissed the proposal as unrealistic, insisting workers need up to N1 million monthly to survive current economic pressures

The debate over wages comes amid worsening economic conditions, with unions warning that recent increases in fuel, electricity and food prices have eroded workers’ earnings

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, revealed on Saturday, May 30, 2026, that state governors were considering a new national minimum wage of N100,000.

He explained in a Facebook post that the proposal was driven by rising inflation, increasing living costs and the financial strain on Nigerian workers.

Nigeria Labour Congress rejects N100,000 minimum wage proposal as unrealistic for workers’ welfare. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

According to AbdulRazaq, discussions were ongoing between state governments, the Federal Government and organised labour to establish a wage structure that balances workers’ welfare with fiscal sustainability.

NLC calls proposal unrealistic

Reacting to the announcement, Benson Upah, spokesperson for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), described the N100,000 figure as “far below the realistic figure.” Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday, May 31, 2026, Upah argued that Nigerian workers should earn as much as N1 million monthly to cope with prevailing economic conditions.

He cited several factors driving the demand for higher wages, including:

Depreciation of the naira

Rising inflation

Electricity tariff increases

Fuel price hikes

Declining purchasing power

New tax measures

“Given the realities around the exchange rate, inflation, raised tariffs, the surge in the pump price of petrol and associated costs, the decline in the purchasing power of the average worker, and the effects of the new tax regime on our cost of living, the realistic figure, subject to status quo maintenance, would be N1 million,” Upah stated.

Government revenues can support higher wages

Upah further argued that government revenues had improved significantly and could support enhanced remuneration for workers. He pointed to allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and additional funds from global oil market disruptions.

“In light of the earnings by governments, this should not be a big issue. Check what is being shared at FAAC. The windfall from the Middle East war has put over N5tn in the treasury. Even though this is temporary, it is nonetheless very good for governments,” he said.

Workforce as national asset

The NLC spokesperson stressed that workers remain the most valuable asset of any nation. “Finally, please note that the greatest asset of any nation is its workforce,” he added, urging the government to prioritise fair compensation to boost productivity and economic growth.

Governors consider N100,000 minimum wage amid rising fuel prices, electricity tariffs and tax measures. Photo credit: NLC/x

Source: Twitter

Background to wage debate

The debate over workers’ wages has intensified since the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira. In July 2024, the Federal Government approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 after prolonged negotiations with organised labour. However, unions have argued that inflation and rising living costs have eroded its value.

Recent increases in electricity tariffs, transportation costs and food prices have further fuelled demands for another wage review. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has yet to formally present any proposal on a new minimum wage framework to the Federal Government or organised labour.

Gov tells Tinubu to increase minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate discussions on increasing Nigeria's minimum wage to N100,000.

AbdulRazaq made the appeal on Thursday while speaking on the impact of the administration's economic reforms, arguing that improvements in government revenues and state finances had created room for further wage adjustments.

Source: Legit.ng