An emotional clip showing the moment Destiny Boy’s remains were laid to rest at his final resting place has surfaced online

A video also captured the heartbreaking reaction of people who gathered to pay their last respects to the Afro-Fuji singer at his family home

The video has also left many heartbroken on social media as they continue to mourn the singer, who passed away at the young age of 22

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has come to the end of his chapter, as a teary video showing the moment his remains were laid to rest recently emerged on social media.

Legit.ng previously reported the first video from Destiny Boy’s burial, which showed the moment his remains arrived at his father’s residence in Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State on Friday, January 23.

Teary videos from Destiny Boy's burial ceremony in Ogun trend. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, another video was shared online showing the moment he was buried in accordance with Islamic rites, as the clip showed some Muslim clerics at the event.

The video also captured family, friends, and neighbours in attendance as they paid their last respects to the singer.

Recall that his family had previously shared burial details in an announcement released on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Family and friends pay last respect to Destiny Boy. Credit: iamdestinyboy

Source: Instagram

“With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the family of Adeshina announces the passing of their beloved son, brother, and father, Mr. Afeez Adeshina Ayinde, popularly known as Destiny Boy,” the announcement read.

Destiny Boy, who passed away at the age of 22, rose to prominence as a teenager and became known for his contributions to the local music scene. His big moment came after he dropped a cover of Davido’s hit song "If."

The video showing the moment Destiny Boy was buried is below:

Another video from Destiny Boy’s burial is below:

Tributes as Destiny Boy is buried

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from social media users. Read the comments below:

ladephoneaccessories said:

"Vanity upon vanity This life is a passing breath."

palace_of_lace commented:

"Hmmmmmmmm he has finished his own journey just like that…May his soul rest in peace ."

ibn_abdulkareem__ commented:

"He is too young to be buried at home..when I lost my closet friend we wanted to do the same but we warn not to."

_afobest commented:

"The guy is a very good human too innocent to die he died on a very great day Sunday buried on a very great day Friday may Allah forgive your shortcomings grant your return and rest your soul."

honorable_bright said:

"No more race No more battle, rest on champ."

Worrisome moment Destiny Boy's ailment struck

Legit.ng also reported that a disturbing video showing the moment Destiny Boy suffered a seizure-like ailment known as "Oku Oru," which caused convulsions, surfaced on social media.

The clip captured him in a car before his death, with friends attempting to revive him through physical means.

Recall that his mother, Saide Adeshina, confirmed the condition, akin to epilepsy, began nearly two years ago, shortly after his child's naming ceremony. She revealed that it was concealed due to his celebrity status.

Source: Legit.ng