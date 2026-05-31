Just In: Oyo Gov Makinde Told to Resign as Ogbomosho Teachers, Students Remain in Captivity, “Sad"
- Oyo APC criticised Governor Seyi Makinde's comments on security and demanded his instant resignation over alleged incompetence
- Recent terrorist attacks in Oyo triggered outrage, highlighting the urgent need for improved security measures
- Governor Makinde calls for state police creation in response to rising insecurity amid political backlash
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Governor Seyi Makinde over his remarks on the security situation in the state, calling for his resignation.
According to Vanguard, the Oyo APC described Makinde's comments at a political event as a misrepresentation of the constitutional role of state governors in addressing insecurity in Nigeria.
APC calls for Makinde’s resignation
In a statement on Sunday, May 31, by Olawale Sadare, its spokesperson, the party faulted Makinde’s claim that he is constrained in tackling insecurity because security agencies are under the control of the federal government.
The governor reportedly said in his acceptance speech as the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ibadan on Saturday, May 30, that there was little he could do to rescue the schoolchildren and other people abducted by suspected insurgents in two remote communities in Oriire LGA of the state, since he has no absolute control over all security agencies.
He also urged the federal government to empower state Houses of Assembly to facilitate the establishment of state police structures rather than leaving the responsibility solely to the inspector-general of police (IGP).
The APC's reaction is coming two weeks after terrorists attacked three schools in the Oriire local government area (LGA) of Oyo state, abducting dozens of pupils, including at least a toddler, as well as teachers.
One of the teachers, Adesiyan Adegboye, was killed during the attack, while a Mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was brutally killed in captivity, igniting outrage and sustained calls for the swift rescue of those still in the kidnappers’ custody.
According to The Punch, the suspected terrorists responsible for the abduction recently opened communication channels with the Oyo state government. However, it remains unclear whether the negotiations are being handled directly by the governor or through representatives of the state or the federal government.
Insecurity in Nigeria: APC blasts Makinde
However, the APC, in its statement on Sunday, May 31, strongly disagreed with Governor Makinde.
The opposition party lambasted the Oyo state No.1 citizen.
The APC said:
“Makinde could not find any fault in the nation’s Constitution as he gleefully sworn on it twice to protect the lives and properties of the people of the state. He has been using the mightiness of his office to control power, resources and people without any complaints until now that he is faced with a serious challenge which came his way on account of incompetence, cluelessness and ego.
“Sad enough, he is trying to take advantage of the ugly development to whip up political sentiments to drive the cause of a mirage which he calls presidential ambition in 2027."
The APC added:
"With his latest insensitive comments, Makinde has again unveiled the hypocrisy in him, and it is time he quit the office of the Governor since he has said that he lacked the wherewithal to guarantee the security needs of the residents of the state."
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Stakeholders protest abduction of Oyo teachers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that civil society organisations and teachers staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
The protesters demanded urgent government intervention to secure the release of teachers and pupils abducted in Oriire.
Reverend Bunmi Thomas, the national president of the Nigeria Teachers Congress (NTC), said the organisation joined the demonstration in solidarity with the victims and their families, stressing that the protest was lawful and aimed at pressing the government to intensify rescue efforts.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.