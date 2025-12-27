Actress Allwell Ademola has reportedly died at the age of 43, as news of the unfortunate event hit her colleagues hard.

In a post sighted online, it was stated that she suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. However, she did not survive and was pronounced dead

Fans were left stunned by the sad news as they joined her colleagues in mourning the decease

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning once again following the announced death of actress Allwell Ademola.

News of the actress’s passing began circulating online after Seun Oloketuyi shared the sad update on his Facebook page.

Fans react as Nollywood mourns Allwell Ademola dies. Photo credit@alweelademola

Many people initially doubted the report and trooped to the actress’s social media pages to check her most recent posts.

Some even asked her to respond to comments to confirm that she was alive and well, contrary to the reports.

Cause of Allwell Ademola’s death shared

In a post shared by Nollywood producer and actor Stanley Ontop, it was claimed that the actress died from cardiac arrest. Another Yoruba movie platform, Yoruba Movie Gist, also reported that Ademola passed away after suffering cardiac arrest.

Fans mourn Allwell Ademola's death at 43. Photo credit@allwell Ademole

It was further reported that she was rushed to Ancilla Catholic Hospital in Agege but did not make it there alive, as she was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Faithia Williams confirms sad news about Allwell Ademola

Confirming the sad news of her untimely death, her colleague Faithia Williams shared images of burning candles, crying emojis, and broken hearts while calling Allwell Ademola’s name in a post.

Many others also joined in mourning, including Yemi Solade, Bolanle Ninalowo, Saidi Balogun, and several others.

Fans have continued to express shock over the actress’s demise, with many saying they still find it hard to believe the sad news.

She is survived by family members, friends, and a large fan base who continue to mourn her untimely passing. Funeral arrangements and further details are expected to be announced by the family in due course.

How fans reacted to Allwell Ademola's death

Reactions have followed the sad news about the actress. Many were devastated by the report, with some saying they could not believe it and asking questions about her. Here are some of the comments below:

@kelvinjanet918 shared:

"I don't even get my body right now this is so sad"

@blingsbyjoycejewelry wrote:

"Infact am teary right now cus I love her dearly."

@agalirita shared:

"What happen to her see the way I screen Jesu I am still shaking ooo."

@bukky_ojo commented:

"Oh no. Allwell what happened. This is so hard to take in."

@emmanuel__gbenguse reacted:

"She used to call you Our Balogun, chaiiiii."

Allwell Ademola says she will sue fans

Legit.ng had reported that Ademola had cried out on social media because many were mistaking her to be Tiwa Savage.

According to her, she would sue anyone who thinks she looks like the singer. She added that she knew she looked like Simi but not Savage. She told her fans to understand that they are all three different people.

