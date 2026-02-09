More details about the late petite actress Aunty Ajara have surfaced online following her unfortunate demise

The actress reportedly passed away after battling a liver-related ailment during pregnancy, and videos from her funeral have since emerged online

In one of the posts, the identity and details of the man who got her pregnant were revealed, sparking reactions from fans

Petite actress Aunty Ajara may be gone, but more details surrounding her demise have continued to surface online.

Her unfortunate passing was announced by her elder brother, who shared the sad news publicly.

Videos showing her final moments in the hospital and clips from her burial have also circulated online. It was stated that she was about six months pregnant before her passing.

In a video making the rounds on TikTok, a blogger, Bukky Jese, made several allegations about the late actress.

She claimed that Aunty Ajara was pregnant with a set of twins and alleged that some of her colleagues withheld certain details from the public.

According to Jese, Aunty Ajara was advised by a food vendor to consider getting pregnant even if marriage was not possible. She further alleged that the actress struggled to conceive before eventually becoming pregnant.

Bukky Jese shares more about Aunty Ajara

Jese went on to claim that the person who allegedly got the actress pregnant was a minor, which she suggested was the reason no husband was seen at the burial.

She added that Aunty Ajara’s colleagues were allegedly trying to shield the situation because of the individual’s age.

The blogger insisted that if her claims were false, the man responsible should be presented publicly.

She also stated that the individual allegedly lives in the actress’ neighbourhood and treats her with respect, adding that she did not believe he took advantage of her.

Fans react to Jese’s video

Reacting to the claims, many fans of the late actress expressed disbelief and discomfort. Some questioned the blogger’s assertions, while others urged that Aunty Ajara be allowed to rest in peace, noting that the individual mentioned was allegedly a minor.

Here is the TikTok video about Aunty Ajara below:

Fans reacts to update about Aunty Ajara

Reactions have trailed the update about the late actress, Aunty Ajara. Many shared their take about the truth in what the blogger said about the small sized actress. They dished out advice in the comment section. Here are comments below:

@queen_t.s.a said:

"17 is a minor o. Hmmmm."

@Adebimpe fabrics wrote:

"Only you know everything happening to everyone."

@Ejide commented:

"please u people should allow her to rest now."

Aunty Ajara at Allwell Ademola's burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of late actress Aunty Ajara surfaced online a few hours after news of her demise was announced by her elder brother.

The actress had lost her battle with a liver ailment, and her family and friends were thrown into mourning. She was seen attending the funeral of her late colleague, Allwell Ademola, with her baby bump clearly visible.

