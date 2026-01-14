Popular gospel singer and evangelist Bunmi Akinaanu, known as Omije Ojumi, reportedly passed away

Reports said she had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time before her death

The sad news came shortly after public concerns were raised about her health and condition

It is a sad time for fans and lovers of gospel music as popular singer and evangelist Bunmi Akinaanu, widely known as Omije Ojumi, has reportedly passed away.

According to reports, the gospel singer took ill around 2025 and, despite efforts to restore her health, she did not recover.

Gospel music community in tears over reported death of Bunmi Omije Ojumi. Credit: @omije_ojumi

Source: Instagram

The ailment, which was not publicly disclosed, was said to be linked to complications affecting her leg.

Bunmi Omije Ojumi was reported to be 46 years old at the time of her death. Her passing has thrown the gospel music community and her admirers into deep mourning, as many remember her for her passionate songs and commitment to ministry.

The heartbreaking news came just a day after popular cleric, Pastor Segun Arole, publicly expressed concern about her health on Instagram.

In an emotional post, he questioned the lack of clear updates about her condition and called on those close to her to speak up.

“Where is Singer Omije Oju mi? We heard that she was sick and we donated money. You can’t tell us to be praying without knowing her condition,” he wrote. He also appealed to gospel artistes and supporters to provide updates or further assistance if more funds were needed for her treatment, adding, “This woman must not die.”

See the post below:

Netizens mourn Bunmi Omije Ojumi

Sadly, the news of her reported death left many heartbroken, with tributes and condolences pouring in from fans.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

osayi_oghomwen said:

"Jesus, please give us long life nd sound health 🙏."

dnknaturefreshfood said:

"My God 😢 what is going on 2026? You waster spirit, we rebuke and ban you in 2026, afflictions will not rise, and we will not mourn this year, this is the year to celebrate with our loved ones , we curse the spirit of death."

__eniolamiii said:

"Jesus Christ!!!May her soul rest in peace 🪦 🕊️."

hardenijiadesola said:

"Jesus Christ,God what’s happening??? Pls if not for anything,lord give me long life bcos of my children,Omi je oju 😭😭wa n bere Aanu re Baba 🙏."

omololaxchange said:

"Hmmm, all these pastors no see solution to her health but thy can be seeing vision to celebrities .. oh okay Dey play my fans… May her soul rest in peace 👏."

ola.emma.330 said:

"2026 I still very early, please 🙏 God guide us with good health 🙏. My sincere condolences 🙏 ☹️ 😔 😢 to her family members and friends."

shidah_aman1 said:

"And the Pastor just asked about her yesterday o. May her soul rip."

officialtoyinadewale said:

"Haaa!!!😢😢😢."

themmy19 said:

"It is very well 😢 may God grant her eternal rest."

ajwumex said:

"Ki lon sele... this year ooooo, this is not a good start at all."

Emotional reactions trail reports of gospel singer Bunmi Omije Ojumi’s death. Credit: @omije_ojumi

Source: Instagram

Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu is dead

Legit.ng also reported how the Nigerian entertainment industry mourned the death of a popular gospel singer, Osinachi.

The gospel singer was the voice behind the famous Ekwueme song, she lost her life at an Abuja hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022.

As of the time of this report, the cause of her death was not made public, but Nigerians sent their condolence messages, to the family of the deceased.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng