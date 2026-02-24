Nollywood actor Jeff Owolewa, popularly known as Tony Montana, has provided an update on the health conditions of his colleague, Okemesi

According to Montana, the comic actor has slipped into a coma following complications from drugs administered during his earlier hospital treatment

The development came just two days after Okemesi moved into a new apartment rented for him by Nigerians who responded to his earlier appeal for financial help

Nollywood actor Jeff Owolewa, popularly known as Tonu Montana, has given a disturbing update on his fellow actor and content creator, Okemesi, whose real name is Bamidele Tope Saint.

Okemesi had earlier appealed for financial support after an illness left him homeless, prompting fans and well‑wishers to donate and secure accommodation for him.

Tony Montana cries out for help as Okemesi is fighting for his life while in a coma.

Source: Instagram

According to Tony Montana, the actor has slipped into a coma after suffering complications from drugs administered to him at a hospital.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on, February 23, 2026, Montana revealed that the actor was rushed to an emergency care unit after his condition worsened at home, just two days after he moved into a new apartment he got through public donations.

Tony Montana explained that Okemesi had been weak and barely responsive throughout the weekend, adding that the reaction to the earlier medication left him unable to eat or stay awake for long periods.

“Guys, Okemesi has been hospitalised again. He was sleeping all through Saturday and Sunday without having much appetite for food due to complications from the drugs that were given to him from the hospital when he was discharged last week.”

Tony Montana rushes Okemesi to the hospital, says the actor is now in a coma after a drug complication.

Source: Instagram

He narrated how several hospitals refused to admit the actor before he was eventually taken back to the private facility that handled his initial treatment, where he was stabilised and placed on oxygen.

“I rushed to his house very early on Monday to take him to the hospital. He was rejected in different hospitals, including a government hospital in Igodo, where the doctor refused to attend to him, saying there was no bed space. I have to take him back to the first private hospital that started his treatment. So they admitted him and stabilised him.”

Montana noted that despite some improvement in his breathing, the actor has remained in a coma since Monday morning.

“His breathing is improving. So, he has been in a coma since Monday morning. They have placed him on oxygen. We’re all praying that he gets back on track.”

Netizens react to Tony Montana's update on Okemesi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@damilola_okediran said:

"God will bless you and give him perfect healing in Jesus name Amen."

@adams_eventsmgt commented:

"He is going walk out from the hospital with his two legs InshaAllah."

@william_banji reacted:

"Ha may God heal him completely thank u for this support."

@gistreal.blog said:

"God will surely perfect the healing. Weldon bro you have done wonderfully well and I pray God almighty should answer all your secret prayers too."

