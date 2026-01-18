Afrofuji upcoming star Destiny Boy has reportedly passed away at 22

The news was confirmed on social media, though the cause of death is yet to be known

Fans and colleagues have taken to online platforms to mourn the rising star

Afrofuji singer Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, has reportedly passed away at the age of 22.

The news of his death was confirmed on Sunday, January 18, 2025, by popular Instagram investigative journalist Temilola Sobola, who shared the news on social media.

Destiny Boy’s sudden death at 22 leaves many sad. Credit: @destinyboy

Source: Instagram

Sobola wrote, “Singer Destiny Boy has passed away. May his soul Rest In Peace🕊️.”

As of now, there is no verified information regarding the cause of the young singer’s death.

Destiny Boy, a fast-rising star in the Nigerian music scene, had made headlines in recent months.

In November 2024, he welcomed his first child at the age of 20, and earlier in March 2024, he reportedly proposed to his lover with a diamond ring said to be worth millions of naira.

The singer’s sudden passing has left fans and colleagues in shock. Many have taken to social media to express grief and pay tribute, with one fan writing, “So tomorrow is not sure for anybody.”

Destiny Boy’s death marks a tragic end to a promising career that had only just begun to flourish.

Netizens mourn Destiny Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

opearlz_businesslimited said:

"Olorun shanu wa Ni odun yi😢😢😢maje no no Bata ofo si enu Ona wa😢😢😢."

iamfunkeetti said:

"Kilosele olorun please forgive all our sins and have mercy on us 😥."

eniola_dear

"I no this page don't post fake new 😢😢😢😢😢 Rip."

olayinka_shugar said:

"Ah ah God abeg o 💔."

iamayabatohpretty said:

"Aww Omo kekere to sese bimo akobi e🙆🏾‍♂️🥲🥲🥲🥲."

bodychoiceorganics said:

"Kilode bayin Olorun😢😢shanu wa Olorun."

amuda_olorunosebi

"Destiny boy kpai keh 😢 so tomorrow is not sure for anybody Rest on little champ 💔."

hassanstarbg said:

"Life is a market, we all are here to trade. May Allah grant Him into Jannah💔🙏🏼🕊️."

fatimayusuf2039 said:

"💔🕊️ 😢 I May I and My families And loved ones Fans here seeing this Never die young 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

eniola_dear said:

"Oh God this is the only page I believe so is true😢😢😢😢😢."

baby_beejay said:

"I don’t want to believe it please y’all stop please we never recover from all well abeg."

kingfadekemi said:

"What’s the essence of this life?"

