The entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning once again as content creator and actress Sunshine has tragically passed on

She was on admission when the sad incident happened, as her colleagues shared the news and details of her passing

Fans reacted after seeing the video, recalling how they almost lost a family member in the same hospital

Fans of skit maker Esther Sunshine Thomas were thrown into mourning after one of her friends, who acted in skits with her, announced that she had passed on.

In the video making the rounds, skit maker Chidera Madu shared a recording on the late actress’ page and his own page as he narrated what happened before her untimely death.

Fans react as content creator, Sunshine Esther, dies from complication. Photo credit@sunshine_official223

Source: Instagram

According to Madu, Sunshine had been complaining of stomach pain, which later became severe, forcing them to visit a hospital.

He explained that she was admitted at Orchid General Hospital, Eti-Osa, Lagos, where she was only given pain relief.

The content creator added that she was admitted on January 1, and when he visited her the next day, he noticed she was not properly attended to and was only placed on pain relief. He said they later went for scans, which revealed that she had a very large fibroid.

Fans pray for content creator, Sunshine Esther's family. Photo credit@sunshine_official223

Source: Instagram

Madu shares more about late Sunshine’s final moments

In the video, Madu further disclosed that after discovering doctors were on strike, he moved Sunshine to a private facility, Havilah Hospital, where she underwent surgery.

According to him, the operation was successful, but she later developed complications and sadly passed on.

People who passed in 2026

The year 2026 has been a difficult one for many, as several families have lost their loved ones.

Veteran singer Panam Percy Paul lost his son, Samuel, while Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie also recently announced the death of one of her twin sons and later shared details of his final moments.

Here is the Instagram video made by Madu about Sunshine:

How fans reacted to Madu's video about Sunshine

Netizens reacted after seeing the recording made by the skit maker about Sunshine. Here are comments below:

@robotziggy commented:

"Omg! I'm so sorry. This is too painful to watch. May her soul rest well. The incompetence of our workforces are really triggering and it's a shämê. Take heart my brother and to all her family members.

@radiogad reacted:

"Nigeria happened to her so sad."

@wondertalk shared:

"May the souls of the departed rest in peace."

@nickie_dabarnie stated:

"Orchid general hospital is not a placee bro. my brother was in serious pain and they admitted him without doctors saying they’re on strike we had to go to evercare! I htae that place so much!! Rip to her mhen."

Tiktoker Vivain Chinelo dies

Legit.ng had reported that TikToker Vivian Chinelo had breathed her last after battling a hernia, as details about her passing surface online.

It all stated as a rumour rumoured that she was to undergo a tummy tuck but the truth about her passing later emerged.

