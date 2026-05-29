The Nigerian entertainment industry is famous for its glamorous wedding ceremonies

While numerous celebrities have walked down the aisle with their partners, several popular stars are unmarried

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular celebrities who are unmarried and their reasons for staying away from marriage

In the entertainment industry, where relationships often play out in public, especially on social media, where celebrity couples share loved-up moments with their significant other, there are, however, several stars who don't believe in the institution of marriage.

Despite the extravagant weddings and high-profile unions for which the industry is notable, numerous celebrities have opted to remain single for different reasons, which quite a few have shared publicly.

Singer Chike, actress Nancy Isime, and actor Nonso Diobi share why they are unmarried. Credit: chike/nancyisime/nonsodiobi

Source: Instagram

While some celebrities choose to forgo marriage to protect their independence, focus on their careers, among others, Legit.ng in this article lists several stars who are unmarried and their reasons.

1. Chike shares why it is stupid to get married

Singer Chike opens up on why he believes marriage is stupid. Credit: officialchike

Source: Instagram

Nigeria's soulful and love-themed singer Chike Osebuka, simply known as Chike, who trended on social media amid the scandal trailing media personality Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra, in 2025, said he has no plans to get married at the moment, describing marriage as a “stupid step.”

The singer made the remark during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

When asked when he was getting married, he replied that he does not consider marriage a priority.

“In my personal opinion, in fact, I think it’s a stupid step to get married, that’s my opinion,” he said.

A video of Chike speaking with Chude Jideonwo is below:

2. Nancy Isime shares why she doesn't dream about marriage

Nollywood star Nancy Isime opens up on her stance about marriage. Credit: nancyisime

Source: Instagram

During an interview on ‘Creativity Live with Lynda in 2024, Nollywood actress Nancy Isime opened up that her focus has always been on her career and building her brand, rather than viewing marriage as a means of financial security.

Isime shared her dedication to working hard and earning her own money.

“When young girls used to sit down and daydream about getting married, I never did,” she said. “I used to daydream about working, making my own money, and being independent.”

The Blood Sisters movie star also shared her thoughts on marriage, stating that she might not even have a dream wedding.

“Even if I get married, it would just be a wedding that we both agree on at the time. Whether it’s a big or small wedding, it will depend on how we feel,” she said.

3. Actor Wole Ojo calls out his future wife at 40

Nollywood actor Wole Ojo hints at his stance regarding marriage. Credit: woleojo

Source: Instagram

In 2024, Nollywood actor Wole Ojo made waves on social media after he called out his future wife.

The actor hinted at his views on marriage as he shamed his future wife for not finding him before his 40th birthday.

Wole Ojo wrote: "How I'm swagging into 40 tomorrow!!! Yup! 4th floor in a bit! Dear future wife! Shame on you for not finding me still."

4. Bimbo Akintola shares why she is unmarried at 52

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals her single status is not by choice. Credit: bimboakintola

Source: Instagram

In 2025, popular actress Bimbo Akintola clarified misconceptions about her personal life, opening up on why she was still childless at 52.

Speaking on PulseNG, Akintola stated that her single status was not by choice but due to circumstances and her high value on marriage and relationships.

According to the actress, she once met someone she believed she could spend forever with, but he passed away, and since then, she hasn’t found anyone else who fits her ideal partner.

"I don’t think I would want to marry anyone that I won’t be able to stay with them forever," she said in part.

5. Nonso Diobi shares his views about relationships

Actor Nonso Diobi shares how his time in the spotlight affected the way he views relationships. Credit: nonsodiobi

Source: Instagram

In 2025, the veteran actor revealed why he was unmarried despite his age and status.

In an interview with Labista, Diobi said he found it hard to live like a regular person. He revealed that his time in the spotlight affected the way he views relationships.

He revealed that he found it hard to distinguish between scripted relationships and real-life affections.

“I grew up on TV and don’t know what it means to be a regular guy. I’ve tried to build relationships that would lead to marriage, but there was something I was doing wrong. I was seeing them through a script”, he said.

Uche Jombo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Jombo also confirmed late actor Alexx Ekubo was married before his death.

While mourning the actor, Uche opened up about her recent meeting with his wife after his sad demise.

In a social media post on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, the actress shared the mixed emotions she experienced while she and some people sat with Alexx's wife talking about him.

Source: Legit.ng