Arsenal earned a record UEFA Champions League payout despite losing the final to PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain banked the biggest prize money haul after retaining their European crown.

Premier League clubs collected more Champions League revenue than teams from any other country.

Paris Saint-Germain celebrated another memorable night in European football after defeating Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final, but alongside the silverware came a massive financial reward.

The French giants successfully defended their title with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Mikel Arteta's side at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, securing their second consecutive Champions League trophy and the biggest payout from UEFA's flagship club competition.

Marquinhos lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy after his team's victory against Arsenal. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

While PSG walked away with the trophy, Arsenal also emerged as major winners financially after recording the highest-ever Champions League earnings by an English club.

The final proved heartbreaking for the Gunners. After a tightly contested encounter, the match was decided from the penalty spot, where Gabriel Magalhaes missed the decisive kick, allowing Luis Enrique's men to retain their European crown.

According to estimates published by The Athletic, PSG are expected to earn approximately €146 million in Champions League prize money from the 2025/26 campaign.

The victory in the final added another €6.5 million to a growing revenue stream that had already surpassed €139 million before the showpiece event. The French champions are also guaranteed further income after qualifying for the UEFA Super Cup, where they will face Aston Villa later this year.

According to Sports Pro, the earnings come at a particularly important time. The club have faced declining domestic television revenues in France despite their continued dominance in Ligue 1.

Arsenal set new English record despite final heartbreak

Arsenal may have missed out on lifting the Champions League trophy, but their journey to the final still generated a record financial return.

The North London club are projected to have earned around €143 million, the highest amount ever collected by an English side from a single Champions League campaign.

Their impressive earnings were largely driven by outstanding performances throughout the competition. Arsenal finished the league phase with a perfect record, allowing them to accumulate substantial performance-based payments from UEFA.

The competition's prize structure rewards clubs for victories, progression through knockout rounds and final placements. Arsenal's consistency throughout the tournament ensured they remained among the biggest earners even before reaching the final.

Combined with the substantial revenue generated from winning the Premier League title, Arsenal are expected to register record-breaking television and competition earnings this season.

UEFA distributes billions across Europe

This season's Champions League featured one of the largest prize pools in the history of European football.

UEFA distributed approximately €2.428 billion among the 36 participating clubs, with an additional €30 million shared among teams eliminated during the qualifying play-off rounds.

According to UEFA, the governing body's financial commitment remains significantly higher than previous cycles, continuing a trend that has seen Champions League revenues increase substantially in recent years.

A large portion of the money was allocated according to sporting performance. Clubs that advanced deep into the competition naturally received larger payouts, while UEFA's "value pillar" system also rewarded teams based on historical European success and the strength of television markets in their respective countries.

This mechanism helped clubs such as PSG maintain strong earnings due to their regular appearances in the latter stages of the tournament and France's television market value.

Premier League clubs dominate earnings table

Arsenal players dejected after they receive their runners up medals. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

English clubs once again demonstrated their financial strength on the continental stage.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly shared an estimated €591.5 million from this season's competition.

That figure comfortably surpassed the combined earnings of clubs from any other nation and represented more than 24 per cent of the entire Champions League prize pot.

Despite only two Premier League clubs progressing beyond the round of 16, England's representatives still secured the largest slice of UEFA's financial distribution.

Outside the finalists, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid were among the clubs that reportedly surpassed the €100 million mark in Champions League earnings.

At the opposite end of the scale, Kazakhstan's FC Kairat received approximately €21.2 million, illustrating the vast financial gap between elite European clubs and smaller participants.

The growing prize money available in UEFA competitions has increasingly concentrated wealth among football's biggest institutions.

The latest triumph for PSG adds another major chapter to a project that has seen the club invest heavily in pursuit of European glory since Qatar Sports Investments took over in 2011, while for Arsenal, the defeat will undoubtedly sting, but the financial rewards from their impressive campaign offer further resources as Arteta's side looks to challenge again next season.

Arsenal rake in from Premier League

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal are set to earn more than £175 million after winning the Premier League title.

Television broadcast revenue and merit payments played a major role in determining final earnings, while even clubs finishing lower in the table are expected to receive more than £100 million from Premier League distributions.

Source: Legit.ng