Thursday, March 5, was supposed to be a milestone for the young Zena, but the day was overshadowed by the cryptic behavior of her parents, Bambam and Teddy A.

Recently, followers observed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, further fueling speculation about the state of their marriage.

The tension reached a peak when Teddy A took to his social media handle to share a series of images.

While he used the opportunity to celebrate the female figures who mean the most to him, he listed his two daughters and his mother as the primary "women in his life."

The glaring omission of Bambam was impossible to ignore. For a couple that once shared every detail of their journey with their "BamTeddy" fanbase, this sudden exclusion felt like a deliberate statement.

Bambam’s quiet response to the omission

Rather than engaging in a direct online confrontation, Bambam chose a path of dignified silence—or perhaps, a subtle counter-narrative.

Taking to her own Instagram page, she focused entirely on her children and the outpouring of love from her inner circle.

She shared several birthday messages from friends and acquaintances, effectively showing that her support system remains robust.

Posting a picture of the celebrant and her other daughter, she simply captioned it,

“My heart is FULL.”

Before the birthday posts even went live, red flags were already waving.

Bam Bam had earlier visited an orphanage to carry out a charitable act in honor of Zena.

While such events are typically family affairs for the duo, the actress was seen navigating the visit alone.

This solo outing, combined with the fact that they made entirely separate posts to celebrate their daughter rather than a joint family statement, has left fans wondering if the two are even speaking to one another.

Bambam speaks on marriage struggles

Legit.ng had reported an old interview with Teddy A where Bambam spoke about the challenges they faced as a couple, admitting that their love story was far from perfect.

Opening up during the conversation, Bambam revealed that there were seasons in their marriage when both of them questioned their journey together.

The actress explained that those moments of doubt could have broken them, but she chose to hold firmly to her faith.

Bambam reveals that there were seasons in their marriage when both of them questioned their journey together. Photo: Bambam.

Teddy A addresses domestic violence claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teddy A spoke publicly about the domestic violence allegations that once ignited controversy around his marriage to Bambam.

Teddy A addressed the issue during a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, where he described the allegations as false, shocking, and emotionally damaging to both his family and public image.

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the alleged abuse occurred during her pregnancy.

