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2026 Unity Cup Final: Eric Chelle Announces Super Eagles’ Lineup to Face Jamaica
Football

2026 Unity Cup Final: Eric Chelle Announces Super Eagles’ Lineup to Face Jamaica

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Jamaica in the Unity Cup final
  • Nigeria will defend their Unity Cup title against the Reggae Boyz at The Valley, the home of Charlton Athletic
  • The Super Eagles defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final, while Jamaica beat India with the same scoreline

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Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Jamaica in the final of the 2026 Unity Cup.

Nigeria will defend their Unity Cup crown against the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 7:30 pm at The Valley in Charlton.

Femi Azeez, Super Eagles, Nigeria, Unity Cup, Charlton.
Femi Azeez scored a brace to help Nigeria reach Unity Cup final. Photo by Maynard Manyowa.
Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final with a brace from Femi Azeez. Jamaica beat India with the same scoreline, with goals from Kaheim Dixon and Courtney Clarke.

The Warriors defeated the Blue Tigers in the third-place playoff at the same stadium at 2:30 pm, with Prince Dube netting for Kaitano Tembo’s side.

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The Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal was televised live on the big screen at the Valley for the fans before Nigeria’s match against Jamaica.

Chelle announces Super Eagles' lineup

Eric Chelle has confirmed his lineup to face Zimbabwe with the core of the team that beat Zimbabwe, including Arthur Okonkwo and Femi Azeez, retaining their spot in the team.

Kaheim Dixon, Courtney Clarke, Reggae Boyz, Jamaica, Unity Cup.
Rudolph Speid confirms Jamaica's lineup for Unity Cup final. Photo from @CourtsOfficial4.
Source: Twitter

Where to watch Nigeria vs Jamaica

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Jamaica’s match in the final of the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley in Charlton, England.

The match will be available across multiple streaming platforms that have secured the hosting rights, particularly on YouTube, and live commentary on the official channels.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Super EaglesEric Chelle
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