Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Jamaica in the Unity Cup final

Nigeria will defend their Unity Cup title against the Reggae Boyz at The Valley, the home of Charlton Athletic

The Super Eagles defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final, while Jamaica beat India with the same scoreline

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed his starting lineup to face Jamaica in the final of the 2026 Unity Cup.

Nigeria will defend their Unity Cup crown against the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 7:30 pm at The Valley in Charlton.

Femi Azeez scored a brace to help Nigeria reach Unity Cup final. Photo by Maynard Manyowa.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-final with a brace from Femi Azeez. Jamaica beat India with the same scoreline, with goals from Kaheim Dixon and Courtney Clarke.

The Warriors defeated the Blue Tigers in the third-place playoff at the same stadium at 2:30 pm, with Prince Dube netting for Kaitano Tembo’s side.

The Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal was televised live on the big screen at the Valley for the fans before Nigeria’s match against Jamaica.

Chelle announces Super Eagles' lineup

Eric Chelle has confirmed his lineup to face Zimbabwe with the core of the team that beat Zimbabwe, including Arthur Okonkwo and Femi Azeez, retaining their spot in the team.

Rudolph Speid confirms Jamaica's lineup for Unity Cup final. Photo from @CourtsOfficial4.

Source: Twitter

Where to watch Nigeria vs Jamaica

Legit.ng previously reported where to watch Nigeria vs Jamaica’s match in the final of the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley in Charlton, England.

The match will be available across multiple streaming platforms that have secured the hosting rights, particularly on YouTube, and live commentary on the official channels.

Source: Legit.ng