Aunty Ajara has passed on after battling a kidney-related ailment, with complications during pregnancy

Her elder brother shared the sad news of her demise, despite the efforts made by her colleagues

He also gave details of how it happened and thanked those who donated towards her care

Ridwan Lasisi, the elder brother of petite actress Aunty Ajara, has shared the sad news of her demise.

The actress had been battling for her life for some time while receiving treatment in the hospital, prompting her colleagues to appeal to Nigerians for financial assistance.

Fans react as Aunty Ajara passes away after battling ailment. Photo credit@auntyajara

Source: Instagram

A few days after several actors made posts about her condition, Mama Nonetwork shared updates on what had truly happened to the actress.

According to her, Aunty Ajara was battling pregnancy complications as well as kidney-related issues. It was added that her condition was not improving, leading to renewed calls for donations to support her treatment.

In a new video that has been making the rounds online, Ridwan announced that the actress had passed away.

Aunty Ajara’s elder brother shares more details

In the recording, Ridwan stated that doctors confirmed the sad news of Aunty Ajara’s passing overnight.

Appreciation was expressed to her colleagues who stood by the family during the difficult period.

Fans mourn as Aunty Ajara passes away over battle with kidney ailment. Photo credit@auntyajara

Source: Instagram

Gratitude was also extended to Nigerians and fans who donated towards her treatment. It was explained that donations should stop, as the actress is no more. According to him, the appeal for funds was made because of Aunty Ajara, and with her passing, there was no longer a need for further contributions.

How fans reacted to Aunty Ajara’s demise

Fans of the actress were thrown into mourning following the announcement. Many described the development as heartbreaking while praying for the repose of her soul.

Others lamented that despite the support she received, the situation still ended tragically. However, some fans called for an investigation into her case, stating that the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy should be examined further.

Here is Aunty Ajara's brother's instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Aunty Ajara's passing

Reactions have tralied the sad news shared by the actress's family about her passing. Many shared their take about her and they comforted her family. Here are comments below:

@helencouture_official stated:

"Who impregnated this woman for God sake."

@jessy_ademola_ shared:

"Ah! God only you knows best! May her soul rest in peace."

@bolatech reacted:

"Ha! Aunty Ajara and she came for Allwell's candle light in January o."

@ hajja_bukola_halimah commented:

"So sad...may her soul rest in peace"

@morufatadejojo2018 said:

"So sad. May her soul rest in peace."

@okiki_duzzy wrote:

"Oh my goodness."

Aunty Ramota snubs Aunty Ajara

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota received massive backlash online following the recent attitude she displayed towards her colleague Aunty Ajara.

In a video that surfaced online, Aunty Ajara was trying to get the attention and affection of her senior during a movie scene, but Aunty Ramota wasn't giving in. She was later scolded for her behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng