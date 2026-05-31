Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned that President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all its apologists may face a disgraceful defeat in the 2027 presidential election

This comes against the backdrop of persistent insecurity in Nigeria, which continues to displace communities, disrupt economic activities, and undermine rural stability

Tinubu, 74, is expected to seek re-election in Nigeria’s highly anticipated January 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has criticised Nigerian politicians over the recent kidnapping of schoolchildren and principals in Oyo state, describing them as heartless and accusing them of failing the country.

In a statement on Sunday morning, May 31, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and exclusively obtained by Legit.ng, Ayodele said many leaders in the country are indifferent to the suffering of citizens and warned that “nemesis” would eventually catch up with them, including clerics who, according to him, have remained silent in the face of injustice.

Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts a possible loss for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections and slams politicians. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

The preacher also questioned the effectiveness of Nigeria’s security system, lamenting that repeated warnings are often ignored by those in authority.

“Our politicians are heartless and satanic to the nation… Even our clerics have failed us, including security operatives,” he said, adding that the country would have achieved better results if it were more responsive to warnings.

Ayodele warns Tinubu over insecurity in Nigeria

Furthermore, the cleric stated that the current situation in Nigeria is a “shame” to religious bodies such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), accusing them of failing to speak truth to power. He also warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent action to avoid what he described as potential political embarrassment in the future.

He said:

“What is happening is a shame to CAN, PFN, Islamic bodies; God is not happy with this government, and if Tinubu doesn’t do all that is needed, he will be disgraced out of office."

He also criticised Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde over his participation in a political event despite the kidnapping incident occurring in the state, describing it as insensitive.

On Saturday, May 30, Makinde formally accepted his nomination as the presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), pledging to rebuild Nigeria through practical reforms, transparent governance and people-centred leadership, Channels Television reported.

On President Tinubu, Primate Ayodele warned that the Nigerian leader risks losing his second-term ambition if insecurity persists, urging stronger action to secure the country and protect lives, especially those of schoolchildren.

Ayodele warns that President Tinubu could lose his second-term ambition if insecurity persists, urging urgent steps to protect lives, as Nigerians prepare for the polls. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Read more on the 2027 election:

Atiku slams Tinubu over governance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, strongly challenged the presidency over its claim that President Tinubu “took the bullet” for Nigeria’s survival.

In an article defending the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said his principal “took the bullets” necessary to save Nigeria from fiscal collapse. However, reacting via X (formerly Twitter), Atiku’s camp fired back at the presidency’s remarks.

Source: Legit.ng