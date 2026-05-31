2027 Election: "Tinubu May Be Disgraced Out,” Primate Ayodele Speaks in Fresh Message
- Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned that President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all its apologists may face a disgraceful defeat in the 2027 presidential election
- This comes against the backdrop of persistent insecurity in Nigeria, which continues to displace communities, disrupt economic activities, and undermine rural stability
- Tinubu, 74, is expected to seek re-election in Nigeria’s highly anticipated January 2027 presidential election
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has criticised Nigerian politicians over the recent kidnapping of schoolchildren and principals in Oyo state, describing them as heartless and accusing them of failing the country.
In a statement on Sunday morning, May 31, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and exclusively obtained by Legit.ng, Ayodele said many leaders in the country are indifferent to the suffering of citizens and warned that “nemesis” would eventually catch up with them, including clerics who, according to him, have remained silent in the face of injustice.
The preacher also questioned the effectiveness of Nigeria’s security system, lamenting that repeated warnings are often ignored by those in authority.
“Our politicians are heartless and satanic to the nation… Even our clerics have failed us, including security operatives,” he said, adding that the country would have achieved better results if it were more responsive to warnings.
Ayodele warns Tinubu over insecurity in Nigeria
Furthermore, the cleric stated that the current situation in Nigeria is a “shame” to religious bodies such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), accusing them of failing to speak truth to power. He also warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take urgent action to avoid what he described as potential political embarrassment in the future.
He said:
“What is happening is a shame to CAN, PFN, Islamic bodies; God is not happy with this government, and if Tinubu doesn’t do all that is needed, he will be disgraced out of office."
He also criticised Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde over his participation in a political event despite the kidnapping incident occurring in the state, describing it as insensitive.
On Saturday, May 30, Makinde formally accepted his nomination as the presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), pledging to rebuild Nigeria through practical reforms, transparent governance and people-centred leadership, Channels Television reported.
On President Tinubu, Primate Ayodele warned that the Nigerian leader risks losing his second-term ambition if insecurity persists, urging stronger action to secure the country and protect lives, especially those of schoolchildren.
Read more on the 2027 election:
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Atiku slams Tinubu over governance
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, strongly challenged the presidency over its claim that President Tinubu “took the bullet” for Nigeria’s survival.
In an article defending the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said his principal “took the bullets” necessary to save Nigeria from fiscal collapse. However, reacting via X (formerly Twitter), Atiku’s camp fired back at the presidency’s remarks.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.