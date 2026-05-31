Several African countries owe little to the IMF, aiding their economic flexibility

Lower IMF debt fosters investment in critical sectors like healthcare and education

Ten nations exemplify manageable debt, positioning them for long-term growth opportunities

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

As many African economies grapple with mounting debt, high inflation, currency depreciation, and tighter global borrowing conditions, a handful of countries stand out for a different reason: they owe relatively little to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

With debt sustainability becoming a major concern across the continent, countries with lower IMF obligations are gaining greater flexibility to fund development projects, strengthen public services, and navigate economic uncertainty without the heavy burden of loan repayments.

Kristalina Georgieva, President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lists African countries with lowest debt exposure. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to the latest IMF data released on May 28, 2026, several African nations currently maintain some of the lowest outstanding debt balances to the global lender.

Why low IMF debt matters

Lower debt levels can provide governments with more fiscal breathing room.

Instead of allocating large portions of public revenue to debt servicing, countries can channel resources into critical sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and manufacturing.

In addition, manageable debt levels often boost investor confidence, support currency stability, and reduce the risk of financial distress during periods of global economic turbulence.

Recent developments across the continent highlight the growing importance of debt management.

Namibia recently cleared all its IMF obligations after repaying about $23.9 million, while Zambia continues implementing reforms under a debt restructuring programme.

Senegal has also intensified efforts to improve debt transparency and strengthen public debt reporting.

Africa's 10 countries with the lowest IMF Debt

1. Lesotho: $10.49 million

Lesotho holds the distinction of having the lowest IMF debt among African countries in the latest ranking. Its outstanding balance stands at just $10.49 million, giving the country greater room to focus on development priorities and public investment.

2. Djibouti: $25.44 million

Djibouti owes $25.44 million to the IMF. Positioned along one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes, the country could benefit from its relatively low debt burden as it continues expanding its logistics and transport infrastructure.

3. Comoros: $25.82 million

The island nation of Comoros has an IMF debt balance of $25.82 million. With an economy largely supported by agriculture, fishing, and remittances, lower debt obligations may help support economic reforms and social development programmes.

4. Sao Tome & Principe: $30.27 million

São Tomé and Príncipe's outstanding IMF debt stands at $30.27 million. The country has been pursuing growth through tourism, agriculture, and energy development, sectors that could benefit from improved fiscal flexibility.

5. Equatorial Guinea: $31.34 million

With IMF debt totaling $31.34 million, Equatorial Guinea ranks fifth on the list. The oil-producing nation may be better positioned to manage fluctuations in global energy markets with a relatively modest debt burden.

6. Guinea-Bissau: $56.27 million

Guinea-Bissau owes $56.27 million to the IMF. Although the country continues to face economic and governance challenges, lower debt levels could provide additional space for public spending and institutional reforms.

7. Cabo Verde: $79.52 million

Cabo Verde's IMF debt stands at $79.52 million. As tourism remains a major economic driver, manageable debt levels could support continued investment in infrastructure and economic recovery efforts.

8. Burundi: $100.1 million

Burundi carries an IMF debt balance of $100.1 million. Given the country's heavy reliance on agriculture, reduced repayment pressures may help authorities direct more resources toward rural development and food security.

9. Somalia: $116.3 million

Somalia owes $116.3 million to the IMF. Years of debt relief initiatives and economic reforms have helped reduce the country's debt burden as it continues rebuilding key institutions and economic systems.

10. Seychelles: $133.55 million

Seychelles completes the top 10 with an IMF debt of $133.55 million. With tourism at the heart of its economy, maintaining relatively low debt could help strengthen resilience against future global economic shocks.

Nigeria escapes the IMF debtor's list amid high indebtedness to the World Bank. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Twitter

The bigger picture

As governments across Africa seek to balance growth ambitions with financial stability, debt management is becoming a central pillar of economic policy.

While low IMF debt does not automatically guarantee economic success, it can provide countries with greater flexibility to invest in development and respond to unexpected challenges.

In an era of rising borrowing costs and economic uncertainty, these 10 nations are emerging as examples of how maintaining manageable debt levels can create valuable opportunities for long-term growth.

IMF unveils Africa’s most debt-exposed nations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria is notably absent from the latest list of African countries with the highest exposure to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2026, despite growing concerns about debt sustainability across the continent.

The IMF data, released in April 2026, highlights ten African nations with the largest outstanding obligations to the lender.

While several major economies appear on the list, Nigeria’s exclusion suggests a comparatively lower direct reliance on IMF financing, at least for now.

Source: Legit.ng