Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has responded after critics questioned whether he could freely enjoy cycling in Nigeria

The businessman shared a fresh video of himself riding through Eko Atlantic City in Lagos

His post has fueled conversations online about Nigeria’s infrastructure, security, and how the wealthy experience life at home and abroad

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has responded after social media users questioned whether he could enjoy cycling freely in Nigeria the same way he often does abroad.

The businessman, who recently toured Dangote refinery facility, had shared clips showing him cycling through serene roads during vacations outside the country.

Otedola shares clips showing him cycling through serene roads during vacations outside the country.. Photos: Femi Otedola.

Source: Instagram

After the overseas clips surfaced online, some Nigerians questioned why many wealthy elites enjoy calm and organised environments abroad while citizens continue to complain about insecurity and infrastructure challenges back home.

An X user identified as @Nigeriangod_ challenged the billionaire directly.

“Nigeria does not even have an enabling environment like this for him to ride his bicycle freely… Mr Femi Otedola I dare you to try riding your bicycle around Ikoyi or VI without any security details.”

Not long after the comments, Otedola returned online with a fresh update.

In a video shared on Monday, May 25, the billionaire was seen riding his bicycle through Eko Atlantic City along the Lagos coastline.

The calm setting and open road quickly caught people’s attention.

Sharing the clip, he wrote:

“Enjoyed a sunny morning yesterday cycling along the Lagos coast line at Eko Atlantic City. Happiness is free 🚲 …F.Ote💲.”

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to Femi Otedola's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@DrOlusesan stated:

"This is a nice "shutuppin". When he did this in France, they challenged him if he could do it in Nigeria because France has infrastructure. Now, here is in Nigeria, using Nigeria's infrastructure. Infrastructure dey where infrastructure dey, na your papa no fit afford aam."

@LikeIfee wrote:

"This shows Femi is paying attention to his critics. He was dragged for riding a bicycle in streets of Paris and not Nigeria. But why eko Atlantic and not Mushin or Agege"

@olamzzzz noted:

"He once rode in a public bus before in Lagos. I laugh whenever i see people get triggered by his cycling vidoes For all those of you daring him to ride in mushin, agege etc, he will see the comments and laugh because he has dared worst"

@BIGZHAM93 shared:

"Baba I’m not seeing people around you in this video oooo The last video you made, we saw you in the midst of people why is this one different nauuuu boss? Baba if you’re really ready to recreate that same video, then you know exactly what to do"

Critics question whether Femi Otedola could freely enjoy cycling in Nigeria. Photo: Femi Otedola.

Source: Getty Images

Otedola shares adorable picture with his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.

The billionaire's pictures captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image.

The photos also stirred up conversation online as Nigerians shared their observations.

Source: Legit.ng