Actress Juliana Olayode has reacted to criticism against pastors in the country over their silence amid insecurity in the country

The Nollywood actress, who defended clergymen in the country, shared why some might not speak on the current situation in the country

Olayode's response comes following a series of videos of some netizens calling out men of God like RCCG general overseer Pastor EA Adeboye

Nollywood actress Julianna Olayode has addressed Nigerian netizens making videos on social media to criticise Nigerian clergymen over their silence on the country’s insecurities.

In a series of posts via her official Instagram page on Saturday, May 30, 2026, Olayode, who made headlines after kicking against people misusing the Holy Spirit challenge, noted that while she believed clergymen should speak up just like Imams, Sheikhs, and everyone else with influence, she argued that 'pastors aren’t activists.'

Actress Juliana Olayode shares her perspective on why pastors may remain silent during national crises. Credit: julianaolayode.

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, pastors are under divine authority and also bear a spiritual responsibility before God. She noted that throughout scripture, God’s servants did not always respond to national crises with public statements.

She stated that their assignment was to pray, intercede, offer counsel, and personally engage those in authority as God directed.

“I know I might get dragged for saying this and not to deviate from the issue at hand, but I don’t know if it’s just my TikTok and Instagram algorithm, I’ve been seeing a lot of videos of people calling out pastors. There’s something I think we should also take into consideration," she said.

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode comes under fire for defending pastors amid silence on insecurity. Credit: olayodejuliana

Source: Instagram

I understand that some people have no regard for pastors. We have seen and heard painful stories of what some have done in the name of God. But, while false pastors exist, so do genuine ones, men and womén who serve faithfully, walk in integrity and carry their spiritual responsibility with sincerity," she added.

Juliana Olayode's address comes following a series of clips of netizens calling out clergymen on social media, including Pastor EA Adeboye.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido faced criticism on social media after lamenting insecurity in the country.

In response, the DMW star cleared the air on his relationship with Seyi Tinubu and also denied connection with City Boy Movement.

Read Juliana Olayode's message to people criticising pastors over silence on insecurity below:

Reactions as Juliana Olayode defends pastors amid criticism

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the actress' post as netizens shared diverse opinions. Read them below:

adora____._ commented:

"Juliana abeg . This is not the time to be defending anyone. They are very much influential, let them Come out and speak too."

ray_oyedepo commented:

"Pastors are not activists" But they were activists years back holding palcards dur GEJ tenure. Okay, let's agree they are not activists, but are they not humans first? Don't they have blood running through their veins? Why are they all just quiet? Why now? Are they no longer."

_oyebi commented:

"And you think pastors are not influential enough to call out this government often? Is it until there are no congregation to pastor over,is that when the pastors will start speaking up? Come to think of it, many of these pastors were the ones who prayed for those on power. Its well sha."

iyanuoluwa_nimi said:

"How many Muslims have called out their leaders for not speaking against the government? It is well christians that use any opportunity to drag pastors like they're the cause of our problems. If we're tired and ready."

What Olayode Juliana said about Funke Akindele

Legit.ng previously reported that Olayode Juliana set the record straight about her relationship with industry heavyweight Funke Akindele.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Juliana dismissed rumours suggesting there was bad blood between her and the filmmaker.

She described Funke Akindele as someone she deeply respects and loves, stressing that their bond remains intact

Source: Legit.ng