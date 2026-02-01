Reports from close sources indicate that the singer’s life was taken by a snake bite sustained within the walls of her own residence

Nanyah was said to be active on her social media pages just hours before the incident, engaging with fans who had no idea it would be her final interaction

A video has since surfaced across social media platforms showing a long, black snake captured at the scene

The Nigerian music scene has been thrown into mourning following reports of the tragic death of fast-rising singer and vocalist Ifunanya, popularly known as Nanyah_music.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

Her death is coming just weeks after the death of another young singer, Destiny Boy, who passed away in controversial circumstances.

Sources say Nanyah_music died from a snake bite sustained within the walls of her own residence. Photos: @nanyah_music/IG.

She was said to have been rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but despite medical intervention, she did not survive.

Details surrounding the incident remain sketchy, but those close to the matter said the snake bite occurred at her home.

Efforts were reportedly made to save her life, with medical professionals attending to her upon arrival at the hospital. Sadly, the singer was pronounced dead shortly after.

As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been released by her family.

Following news of her death, a clip began circulating online showing a long black snake being held by a man whose face was not visible in the footage.

Adding to the shock is the revelation that Nanyah_music was reportedly active on social media just hours before the incident occurred.

According to a recent report, she had shared content and interacted with followers shortly before news of her death broke.

Nanyah Music is best known for her powerful Catholic hymns and classical covers like 'Time to Say Goodbye' on TikTok.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Nanyah Music's death

@DaSTReet5 stated:

"I can't stand the thought of a snake slithering into my apartment or even coming near my house, it's something I always push out of my mind right away. I have no idea why I dislike that creature so much; it just gives me the creeps. Back in the old days, every home kept antidotes for snakes and scorpions handy because those dangers were common. But now, religion has pulled us away from that practical knowledge and self-reliance."

@Honey4rmDErock stated:

"It is not an ordinary snake, wicked people on the rampage,, protect your life and your family, dwell in the secret place of the most high God, so as to escape from their wicked activities"

@Odelora_ shared:

"So heartbreaking Gone too soon. Rest in peace, Ifunanya (Nanyah_music). A rare talent silenced tragically. Prayers for her family, friends, and everyone who loved her music."

Nanyah Music is best known for her powerful Catholic hymns and classical covers like 'Time to Say Goodbye' on TikTok. Photo: @nanyah_music/IG.

