The Labour Party's faction led by Nemadi Usman has announced Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections

According to the party, Okereke emerged as the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate through consensus among the party members and stakeholders

At the same time, Governor Alex Otti of Abia secured the Labour Party ticket as the governorship candidate of the party in the state in 2027

The Labour Party has announced Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections. The announcement was made by the Nemadi Usman-led faction of the party.

Okereke reportedly emerged as the Labour Party candidate in the forthcoming presidential election through a “broad-based consensus among party members and stakeholders.” His candidature was affirmed in Abuja on Saturday, May 30. This was disclosed in a statement by Ken Asogwu, the Labour Party national publicity secretary.

Labour Part announces Chibuzor Okereke as its 2027 presidential candidate Photo Credit: @alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that Okereke is a resident lecturer in the Department of Public Policy and Administration, Miva Open University, Abuja. He is a major contributor to the development of the next generation of leaders and policy professionals in the public sector.

The Labour Party stated that its candidate's expertise in governance, public accountability, and national development positioned him as a respected commentator and analyst on international media platforms.

Governor Otti secures Labour Party ticket

At the same time, the Labour Party elected Governor Alex Otti of Abia as its governorship candidate in the state. The governor announced the development in a statement on Sunday, May 31.

His announcement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ikogwe Onyeka Kelvin congratulated the governor:

"Congratulations, sir. I feel Abia electorates would have collectively, in oneness, written to INEC to save the money meant for Abia State 2027 governorship till 2031 because it's a total waste of money carrying out an experiment whose result is 100% accurately determined without experiment."

Uchenna Nwokoro praised the governor for a job well-done:

"You have become a beacon of hope in the land where folks have long stopped believing. Abians all over the world are rooting for you. Keep it going."

Labour Party declares Alex Otti as Abia governorship primary Photo Credit: @alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

Peter, Chisom Okere praised the primary of the governor:

"But who has mind contest against you naw? I saw some videos from the primaries, the counting followed the normal mathematical sequence that we know, 1,2,3,4,5,6...n. Not 1, 12, 20, 29, 80, 150, 800, 100p"

Gideon O. praised Otti as the best governor in Nigeria:

"You’re supposed to be unopposed. All other oppositions will definitely collapse their structures for you. You will do 20years as governor to totally transform the state. Best governor in Nigeria."

Precious Ikegwuonu promised to vote for the governor in 2027 as he had done in the primary:

"We came out in mass in Umuahia South LGA, to do the needful, we will do even better come Election 2027."

You can read Otti's full statement on X here:

APC denies endorsing Alex Otti

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has denied the reports of Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu endorsing Governor Otti's re-election bid.

Uche Aguoru, the APC spokesperson in Abia, labelled the endorsement claim as misleading and malicious propaganda.

The APC also condemned the partisan use of traditional rulers for political support in the upcoming elections.

Source: Legit.ng