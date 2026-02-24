Popular Nigerian comic actor Bamidele Tope Saint, known as Okemesi, has passed away following complications from medication that left him in a coma for several hours

His colleague, Tony Montana, announced the tragic news on Instagram, sharing details of the incident and arrangements made

The actor died just two days after he moved into a new apartment secured for him through public donations, following a battle with health issues and homelessness

Nollywood comic actor Bamidele Tope Saint, popularly known as Okemesi, passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, after slipping into a coma caused by complications from medication he received at a private hospital.

His colleague, Jeff Owolewa, widely known as Tony Montana, confirmed his death in a video he shared on Instagram Tuesday night, hours after initially sharing news that the actor was in a coma.

Popular Nigerian comic actor Okemesi passes away after falling into a coma linked to medication complications. Photo: tonymontana_jeff

Source: Instagram

Okemesi had been battling health challenges for weeks, a situation he described as a 'demonic spiritual attack' that left him crippled and homeless.

His illness pushed him to seek financial help from the public, prompting fans and supporters to donate funds and later secure accommodation for him.

However, two days after moving into the new apartment, Okemesi was rushed to an emergency care unit following complications linked to the drugs administered during his earlier treatment.

In the latest update, Tony Montana explained that the hospital pronounced Okemesi dead late on Tuesday morning at about 11:50 a.m., and the family of the late actor had authorised him to inform the public.

“With a heavy heart, I’m announcing to the world that Okemesi is dead. The doctor pronounced him dead at exactly 11:50 a.m. this morning, February 24, 2026. Okemesi is gone.”

Montana added that the family had taken his remains to the mortuary and would share further details about the burial arrangements when ready.

“So, on behalf of the entire Bamidele family, I’m announcing to the world that Oluwatope Bamidele Saint Okemesi is dead. We have taken the body to the morgue. I will communicate the rest of the arrangements to you guys. We appreciate every one of you who turned up for him. May God forgive Okemesi and rest his soul.”

Watch the video announcing the death of Okemesi below:

Fans and colleagues mourn the death of Okemesi

@osotimehinfabian said:

"Truly life is spiritual 😢😢😢😢,May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼"

@hydeeproperties commented:

"Wow.. Tope😮 may your soul rest in perpetual peace oremi.👏"

@ayinkeademii wrote:

"May Almighty Allah grant him aljanah firdaous...so sad"

@basiratdequeen reacted:

"It high time we put alot of attention into the medical setting in Nigeria 🇳🇬 May his soul Rest in peace 🙏"

@shegunzzz said:

"Omo as dem don see say he wan Dey get sympathy dem kuku kpai am finish . Spiritual world is real !!!!!"

@temitopeaminat02 commented:

"Aah I said it like i knew this is going to happen aah olorun mi oo, hmm dis life sha make the person sef no die again oo may he soul rest in peace 😢😢"

Tony Montana announces the death of colleague, comic Nollywood actor Okemesi. Photo: tonymontana_jeff

Source: Instagram

