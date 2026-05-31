A Nigerian lady who studies an education course at the University of Ibadan shared her post-UTME experience

She shared what happened to her while she was on her way to write her post-UTME at the University of Ibadan

The young lady shared what the experience taught her and how it affected her approach to her studies at the university

A young Nigerian lady, Praise Izunwanne, who studies at the University of Ibadan, shared her post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) experience

The 100-level student at the University of Ibadan opened up about her experience while on her way to write the post-UTME.

A University of Ibadan fresh student shares unexpected post-UTME experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ Praise Nzunwanne

Source: TikTok

UI fresh student shares post-UTME experience

On her LinkedIn page, Praise Izunwanne shared what she noticed about the driver who took her to the venue.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“What one experiences is not easily forgotten. In my few years on earth, I have had a lot of experiences. Some stand out more than others. I'd like to share one with you. As I grew older, I came to believe that no knowledge is a waste.

"A particular event made that belief even stronger. On my way to write my POST-UTME examination, I boarded a bus whose driver, to me, seemed unable to understand English language We stopped at a certain point and I was pressed. I tried explaining my situation to him in English language but he could not understand me.

"Thank God for the little yoruba that I could speak. Although it sounded awkward to me, I quickly translated what I was trying to say to him. He understood immediately. The little knowledge of yoruba was my saving grace that day.

" Since then, I have regretted joining my classmates in neglecting yoruba classes during my secondary school days.

"That is why I'm giving my best to learning French, which we are currently being taught in the University of Ibadan. That is why no matter what knowledge that comes my way I try to grasp and understand if not all but part of it."

A 100-level University of Ibadan student opens up about her unusual experience during her post-UTME. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng