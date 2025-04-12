Celebrity Seer, Bright Ndibunwa, has used her spiritual gift to warn some notable celebrities most especially in the entertainment industry about impending danger

The likes of Iyabo Ojo, Asake, 2Baba and his new lover Natasha Osawaru and others have gotten prophecies from the clergy about their lives and relationships

In this article, Legit.ng presents celebrities Bright the Seer has warned and advised about their lives

Prominent Nigerian seer, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as celebrity seer, has over time prophesied about notable people in the society.

Some of her prophecies have come to pass, for instance, she gave a warning a few months before Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, unfortunate death and it eventually came to pass.

Junior Pope, Wizkid, Davido, other entertainers Bright the seer has prophesied about. Photo credit@davido/@wizkidayo/@brighttheseer

Source: Instagram

A few other prophecies she gave have not yet been fulfilled, while others have. In this article, Legit.ng presents Nigerian entertainers the seer has prophecies about.

1.Iyabo Ojo on her daughter's wedding

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo also known as Queen Mother, was warned a few months ago about the danger which might happen to her only daughter, Priscilla if she does not pray.

The actress had staged a lavish wedding for her daughter in Tanzania with her singer boo, Juma Jux. After that, the seer pointed out that though the marriage was ordained by God. However, there are two people, who don't want the marriage to work. She called for prayers for the couple and encouraged the actress to keep on praying for her daughter's marriage as well.

2. Davido and Wizkid's collaboration

Two giant Nigerian superstars, David Adeleke, aka Davido and Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid also got prophecies from the clergy.

The prophecy was released a few months after their heated feud. The seer predicted that the two singers, who are arch-enemies, would have a collaboration that would shake the world.

The seer also stated that the prophecy would come to pass within nineteen months of making her video.

3. Junior Pope's death

Bright the seer also foretold the unfortunate incident that happened to Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, aka Pope Junior.

Jnr Pope had met with a boat accident that claimed his life while going to a movie set in the riverine area. It was after his death that the warning Bright the seer gave about the mishap surfaced online.

4. Asake's warning amid drama with father

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, was also warned by the prophetess a few weeks before his drama with his biological father surfaced online.

Asake's father had cried for help from Nigerians over his ailing health. He alleged that the music star had abandoned him, and he had no money to cater for his welfare.

Amid the drama surrounding Asake, a video of what Bright the Seer said about him emerged.

In the clip, she pointed out that she saw Asake climbing a mountain and some people poured water, and it became very slippery.

5. 2Baba and lover, Natasha Osawaru

After Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Annie, Bright the seer warned him about his new-found love, Natasha Osawaru.

The clergy asserted that Annie and 2Baba are soul mates and warned any woman trying to date the singer not to waste her time. According to her, doing that was just like living in one's shadow.

Bright the seer sends warning to Iyabo Ojo and daughter over upcoming wedding. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

6. Toyin Abraham's warning about bullies and Netflix

In March 2024, Bright the Seer shared a video to warn Toyin Abraham against bullies. She also predicted that her movie would be reported to Netflix.

The prophet advised her to pray against the incident and also to appeal to God so that she will not lose something she has in her hands.

A few weeks after the video surfaced online, the mother of one battled bullies because of her undying support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before and after the election.

She exchanged words with bullies and got a man arrested for trolling her and her family. Toyin Abraham was also reported to Netflix, and she was labelled a bully on Wikipedia, just like the seer predicted.

7. Patoranking's sister's prophecy

In September 2024, singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, aka Patoranking, lost his sister Chioma and her husband. The couple had done their housewarming, after the event, thunder allegedly struck their gas cylinder, leading to Chioma's immediate demise. Her husband was in a coma for a while before he also eventually died.

An old prophecy released in April about the music star's family emerged after the unfortunate event. In the video, Bright the seer warned that the singer and his family should be filled with prayers. She affirmed that she saw them running helter-skelter.

Ghanaian prophet speaks about Pete Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Ghana prophet known as Karma President gave a warning about veteran actor, Pete Edochie.

He told the family of the iconic actor that he was already in a coffin in the spirit world, but they can prevent it from happening.

Karma President gave Pete Edochie's family instruction on what to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng