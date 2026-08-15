APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji spoke out on August 15 as collation of results began in the Osun 2026 election

Oyebamiji thanked Osun residents for turning out to vote and praised INEC and security agencies for their conduct

The APC candidate called on supporters to stay calm and vigilant, warning against any attempt to subvert the vote

Bola Oyebamiji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Osun 2026 election, has called on his supporters to remain alert and peaceful as vote collation got under way on August 15, warning that no one should be allowed to tamper with the outcome of the poll.

Writing on X, Oyebamiji said he was encouraged by the turnout across the state and commended residents for performing their civic duty at the ballot box.

Oyebamiji urges calm as APC supporters remain vigilant during Osun 2026 vote collation. Photo credit: @OyebamijiBola/x

Source: Getty Images

He also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for what he described as professional and credible conduct throughout the exercise.

Oyebamiji's message as collation begins

The APC candidate urged his base not to let their guard down at the collation stage, saying the collective work of his campaign should not be undone at the final hurdle.

"As the collation of results begins, I urge all our supporters and the good people of Osun to remain calm, vigilant and resolute. Let us protect the sanctity of the votes cast by our people. Do not allow anyone, under any guise or through any means, to subvert the will of the people or undermine the mandate they have freely chosen to give us in today's election," he wrote.

He added:

"We have come too far to allow our collective efforts to be compromised. Let us remain peaceful, watchful and confident as we await the final outcome. May the will of the people prevail."

Call for calm amid vote count

Oyebamiji framed the message as one of confidence rather than alarm, pointing to what he described as a long road travelled by his party and its supporters in Osun State. He expressed gratitude to ordinary residents for coming out in large numbers, and said the results of that participation were beginning to show.

The statement was posted on the same day voting took place, as officials moved into the result collation phase of the Osun 2026 governorship election.

See the X post below:

Winner announced in Aregbesola’s polling unit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the polling unit where former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola cast his vote in Saturday's governorship election, delivering an early blow to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which Mr Aregbesola leads as National Secretary.

At PU001, Coop. Building Junction, Isare, Ward 08, Ilesa East Local Government Area, APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji pulled in 256 votes. As reported by Premium Times, Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party came second with 43 votes, while ADC candidate Najeem Salaam, whom Mr Aregbesola is backing, managed only 13 votes.

Source: Legit.ng