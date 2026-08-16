Popular APC woman leader Ero Arike has described Oyebamiji's defeat as part of the uncertainties that come with political contests

Arike recalled supporting Ademola Adeleke during his earlier failed governorship bid before later moving to the APC

She assured Oyebamiji that she and other supporters remained firmly behind him despite his defeat in the Osun election

Popular All Progressives Congress (APC) woman leader Alhaja Ero Arike, known for her criticism of Governor Ademola Adeleke, has reacted to the defeat of the party's candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, in the Osun governorship election.

Arike, who has been a vocal supporter of the APC in the state, said the outcome should be viewed as part of the uncertainties that come with politics, describing the game as one in which victory and defeat are inevitable.

Alhaja Ero Arike reacts to Bola Oyebamiji's defeat in the Osun governorship election. Photo: EroArike

Source: Facebook

In a video message following the declaration of Adeleke as winner, she said:

"As you and I all know, politics is a gamble, sometimes you win, and other times, you lose. This is the harsh reality of the game."

Adeleke of the Accord Party won the election with 511,067 votes, defeating Oyebamiji of the APC, who polled 444,815 votes.

Arike Recalls Adeleke's Earlier Defeat

Reflecting on previous political contests, Arike said she had once supported Ademola Adeleke when he first contested the governorship seat and lost to former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

She explained that she later moved to the APC but noted that political setbacks were not unusual.

"I have once supported Nurudeen Jackson back in the days when he lost to Gboyega Oyetola at his first shot at governorship, before I then decamped to APC," she said.

Her comments appeared to draw a parallel between Adeleke's earlier defeat and Oyebamiji's loss in the latest contest.

'This Loss Is Not the End of the World'

Despite the APC's defeat, Arike said she remained firmly behind Oyebamiji and urged him not to be discouraged by the result.

"I want to assure Oyebamiji that I and many others are still firm behind him. We are still steadfast in our support for him. This loss is not the end of the world."

She also drew a Quranic comparison to console the APC candidate, saying that even a prophet had experienced a major setback.

Arike's statement comes as APC supporters across Osun adjust to the outcome of an election in which the party had hoped to reclaim the governorship from Adeleke.

The result gives Adeleke another term in office, while Oyebamiji and the APC are expected to reassess their political strategy ahead of future elections in the state.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng