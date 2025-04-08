Nigerian actress Regina Daniels made the frontline of blogs after a young man claimed to know what was going on in her mariage

In a viral video from TikTok, the man mentioned that the actress was involved with other men who are based in the capital city Abuja

The man further challenged the actress’ billionaire husband to take her to court as he bragged about having enough evidence

A Nigerian Tiktoker has alleged that much-loved actress Regina Daniels is involved in several extramarital affairs as he called on her husband Ned Nwoko’s attention.

The young man in the viral video claimed Regina Daniels is having adulterous affairs in Abuja and that Ned Nwoko is oblivious to the situation.

The TikToker begged Regina Daniels and her husband for an upcoming lawsuit, saying he had enough evidence to back up his accusation.

Furthermore, the TikToker stated that Regina Daniels' two sons with Ned Nwoko are not biologically linked to the senator.

He further stated that all Abuja boys have practically had personal relationships with the actress.

Meanwhile, there has been a heated debate on social media, with Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko yet to respond to the circulating charges.

Watch the video below:

Recall that the actress’ husband was accused of being responsible for her colleague Chika Ike’s pregnancy. Rumours also claimed that he was on the verge of making her his seventh wife.

Although Senator Ned Nwoko, through his director for communication, has denied fathering a child with his actress wife's colleague, Chika Ike. The billionaire also reacted to rumours about him taking the Nollywood actress as his seventh wife.

On her part, Chika Ike came forward to dismiss the rumours, pointing out how she has managed to live a private life all this while.

In all of these, fans and netizens are still having a hard time believing that the politician and his wife’s colleague were not an item.

Netizens react to allegations made against Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mafiososo400 said:

"U go Dey go find trouble, once d trouble show, people go do justice for this, justice for that, look my people, people Dey icu Dey find money for transplant and treatment, use that energy help such people, not people like this guys."

mr.sam.c.o said:

"This Trend of invading into someone personal life was sponsored By VDM . Dragging people and insulting people to get attention. This isn’t activism this rubbish Should be stopped. Let Regina live her Life Focus on yourself. Don’t be and ideooot . Seeking to be arrested to get attention. Focus on Nigerian Problems leave people and their private life . you all aren’t innocent . VDM have empowered you all ."

renacy_events wrote:

"Wahala dey o, see as veins dey come out on top another person family problem."

king_saba_mil wrote:

"I blame Nigeria judiciary 👨‍⚖️ because even when Dey arrest him people will still come and beg for them. If not people like this suppose serve like 5 years for person."

itsfyne said:

"No be this same guy talk say w1k3 kpai?"

_gani_t wrote:

"This disrespect is too much, I hope the accused doesn’t take this lightly. What’s all this nonsense!!!!"

Ned Nwoko spotted with foreign models

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels and her husband Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko continued to make headlines.

Recall that rumours trailing their marriage claimed that Regina’s colleague, Chika Ike, was about to be the senator’s seventh wife.

A video made the waves online capturing the couple in a lush nighttime hangout with about 4 foreign models.

