Adesope Olajide has stepped into the feud between two top Nigerian singers after Wizkid resumed dragging Davido

Davido and Wizkid had met at a club in London, and they shunned each other while their aides threw shades online

Reacting to the drama, Adesope said that a lot of families feed off the two and people should ensure peace reign

Music executive Adesope Olajide, better known as Shopsydoo, has reacted to the ongoing drama between David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido and Wizkid met at a club and shunned each other. Their aides and fans also started dragging each other online, and Wizkid resumed his online hostility as well.

Adesope steps into Davido, Wizkid's feud. Photo credit@davido/@wizkidayo/@adesope_shopsydoo

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the drama, the media personality noted that Afrobeats will lose if anything happens to Davido and Wizkid. He also added that peace should be allowed to reign, not just for the sake of it, but the sake of tens of hundreds who will lose their jobs.

He added that a lot of families feed off the two singers, which is why caution shouldn't be thrown in the winds.

Adesope warns fans

In the post, the music executive mentioned that if anything happened to Davido and Wizkid, only social media would win. He emphasised that every other person will lose.

Recall that family members were also dragged into Davido and Wizkid's feud which does not seem to be ending soon.

See the post here:

What fans said about Adesope's post

@versatile_anthony:

"Well articulated, well said."

@_winochan:

"Who are they?"

@shakitisisi:

"The beef sef don tire me. Ori gbogbo yin o pe."

@ozlight_global1:

"Wizkid needs to calm down and understand that only kids use social media to insult or degrade people , he should focus on his music and how he can impact peaceful character in his fans."

@taaatibg:

"Wizkid can only rant on social media with his singlet and Canadian looked everytime."

@baronbigname:

"Leave wizkid make him continue the twitter with Isreal …001 no go even reply am,Him mate nah Isreal."

@anth_0h_ny:

"Finally, someone with brains has spoken, nobody be super human..the people instigating both of them are the real problems. I like he said na only social media go win."

@symply_beautiana:

"Anybody that encourage their beef is not a true fan. They are enemy in disguise."

@mucluxury:

"That’s what they don’t know instead of fueling the fight let them twitter and trend about fuel price that’s killing businesses.. but Nigerians love to be entertained."

@wendy_adamma:

"Their biggest problem& is their fans, they fuel them too much."

Fans drag Wizkid's baby mama into feud

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Wizkid's first baby mama begging online had surfaced many years after she made the clip.

Fans dug up the recording after Wizkid dragged Davido's uncle and said his family doesn't dance online.

The clip sparked reactions from fans who shared their opinion about the feud between Davido and Wizkid.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng