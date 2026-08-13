Nigerian content creator Peller caught his partner Jarvis off guard during a live session after she casually mentioned taking emergency contraceptive pills

Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita, described the move as a smart measure for a young lady, not anticipating the dramatic reaction it would trigger

Peller's stunned response quickly became the talking point, with the couple having recently tied the knot in Lagos

Nigerian content creator Peller was left completely floored after his wife, Jadrolita (popularly known as Jarvis), dropped a casual bombshell during a live video session.

She revealed that she had been taking emergency contraceptive "after pills."

The couple, who recently exchanged vows in Lagos, appeared to be in the middle of a relaxed live stream when Jarvis made the disclosure.

Peller caught his partner, Jarvis, off guard during a live session after she casually mentioned taking emergency contraceptive pills. Photos: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

She framed the decision as a perfectly reasonable and sensible choice for a young woman, clearly not expecting the storm it was about to unleash.

Peller's On-Camera Meltdown

The content creator grew visibly flustered and dramatically distraught the moment the words left her mouth.

He questioned her choice of pills in disbelief, struggling to process what he had just heard.

In what quickly turned into a theatrical moment, Peller cried out, "Where are my babies?" suggesting he felt blindsided by the revelation that she had been preventing pregnancies without his knowledge.

His stunned response was layered with a mix of exaggerated outrage and genuine bewilderment, making for a scene that was both entertaining and revealing of the very different pages the newlyweds appeared to be on regarding family planning.

Watch the X video of Peller and Jarvis' conversation here:

Reactions trail Peller and Jarvis' conversation

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Jamesbisodun stated:

"Nigerian ladies, one big thing many don’t realise about contraceptive pills is that they can do two things: temporarily slow conception when you’re finally ready, or cause bodily changes that make you look bigger and less shapely."

@GodfreyAda1 shared:

"This is actually wild Imagine taking emergency contraceptive pills because you’re scared of getting pregnant, only to end up in this kind of situation. Some of these stories sound too crazy to be real."

@winnermanINC wrote:

"These two lots would actually do anything and everything for clout how come this story pops up after Carterefe was announced the highest streamed of 2026?"

Jarvis described the move as a smart measure for a young lady. Photo: Jarvis.

Source: Instagram

Peller fires back at critics of his early marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller sparked debate online by claiming that advice to delay marriage until one’s 30s or 40s stems from poverty, not wisdom.

In a viral video, he defended marrying young, arguing that financial hardship forced older generations to postpone marriage rather than a deeper understanding of relationships.

Peller urged young people in love to act without fear of societal expectations, insisting that waiting is unnecessary when genuine feelings are present.

Source: Legit.ng