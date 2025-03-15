Lege Miamii has waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding singer Asake and his ailing father

The actor claimed that he got a call from Asake's father and had to direct them to Lala, a close friend of the singer

He blasted the singer for coming to sing online and shared his stance on the allegations made against him

Nollywood actor and matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miamii has reacted to the trending saga between singer Ahmed Alolade, better known as Asake and his ailing father.

Legit.ng had reported that some celebrities have wading into the controversy surrounding Asake and his ailing father after a video of the elderly man begging for money surfaced online.

Lege Miamii gives Asake new name. Photo credir@legemaimii/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In the video made by the movie star and matchmaker, he called Asake a wicked and good for nothing son.

He affirmed that since the Lonely at the Top crooner has identified with his father, he should be able to help him. Lege disclosed that he got a call from Asake's father and, at a point, he had to keep rejecting the call.

However, the man sent him a voice note about his issue with his son, Asake. Lege added that he had to send them to Lala, Asake's good friend because he didn't want the matter to get to social media.

Lege Miamii speaks about Asake's father. Photo credit@legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Lege shares what Asake should do

In the recording, Lege Miamii asked if Asake has built a house that his father sold. He commented that Asake can build a house and relocate his father from Lagos island.

The matchmaker further added that there was noting bad in it if Asake bought two houses for his father.

See the video here:

What Nigerians said about Lege's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Lege about Asake and his father. Here are some comments below:

@daniel_sadio27 commented:

"Family over everything no matter what."

@oluwafadewuyi said:

"When iIsaw d video I can’t close my mouth."

@life_of_pelumi reacted:

"This egbon lege sef. Na everything dem dey call you for. Ore Omo oga ilu wa."

@abidemi835p stated:

"Your father offended you or not, the video he made is very wrong."

@oyetunji.kehinde1 shared:

"First time seeing you talking with your right senses. Mind you no follow VDM drag anything again oo. Last warning."

@graph_sultan wrote:

"I fit delete all Asake songs for my phone! Imagine dizz track for hia father ! He's fuul."

@official_tommyswizzy said:

"First time I will support Lege."

@henzo_way stated:

"Father wey take care of you from 0 year old till you get to teenage,,you can’t even buy him a house and they say you be Mr money,the caring your father had given you from your childhood can not be paid back."

Lege speaks about Tayo Sotayo

Legit.ng had reported that the matchmaker was excited that his close friend Tayo Sotayo had bought a new car.

He couldn't keep calm and painted social media red with video of the whip and told his fans about the actress.

Lege took a swipe at people, who may not be interested in congratulating the actress because of jealousy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng