Nigerian music icon 2baba is still in the news following the controversies surrounding his love life lately

The father of five children was spotted at a comedy show performing a new song dubbed Toto Mechanic

Just the title of the song implies, the lyrics of this new release have got netizens heaving sighs on the internet

Nigerian artist 2baba, also known as Innocent Idibia, sparked outrage on the internet with a new single he released during his marriage problems.

The Afrobeats legend, who has been in the spotlight after announcing his separation from wife Annie Idibia, was pictured on stage singing his latest single.

2baba performed at comedian Acappella's comedy performance, where he debuted his new song Toto Mechanic.

While singing his song, the father of five children mentioned that he was a woman's private part repairman and that he would do anything to fix it.

Listen to the song below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia's daughters enjoying a family outing with their famous father, 2baba, and his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, has elicited varied reactions online.

The viral video shows 2baba, real name Innocent Idibia, and Natasha on a boat with Annie Idibia's daughters, Isabella and Olivia, as well as his sons with his ex-girlfriend, Nino and Zion.

The family seemed to be going on a boat cruise, though neither the location nor when it took place was disclosed. Some in the comment section claimed it was way before 2baba announced his separation from Annie.

Recall that the music legend confirmed that he and his wife, Annie, had filed for divorce in January. The African Queen hitmaker posted about the separation on social media and promised to give his side of the story later on.

Netizens react to 2baba’s new song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

layes_foodzng wrote:

"Haa Natasha u do dis one."

chiamaka_lotanna said:

" Haaaaaa osigini??? Shey na this man be this Abi e remain anywhere again?"

_heedith wrote:

"Why do they all act sense less after leaving their wives?"

michaelgeorge2 said:

"Everything don dey go left."

queenmaynation reacted:

"From " I can’t believe she’s still a virgin...." Kind of song to"I be ya vibratoor"

emjeeyboutique__ said:

"Just see who Annie have been covering for years. So many women are their husband’s crown."

iam_amyzon reacted:

'May and Annie covered a lot, just see them now as dem dey oo.'

momsie_z_z_z wrote:

"Is 2baba ok at all ? Who are the people laughing? What's funny?"

phrankiie said:

"He has been freestyling like this on stage for ages,if you go to his concerts you'll know,the crowd always enjoys it....I don't know why it's a problem all of a sudden."

2Baba makes appearance with boo Natasha

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

