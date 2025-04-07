Nigerian singer Portable’s fourth baby mama actress Ashabi Simple, is the news again over their relationship

The indigenous movie star made a video capturing how area boys were saluting her as the musician’s wife

Ashabi went on to reveal how the attention made her feel while noting how she took their commitment

Nigerian musician Portable's fourth baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple, whose true name is Omobolarinde Akinyanju, has raised questions online following her recent experience.

The indigenous actress gazed at some random street males in her neighborhood and was taken aback by their attitude toward her.

In the video, which elicited many sighs, Ashabi captured a selfie perspective of how the unemployed guys praised her as the singer's wife.

Ashabi, who has been public about her love for Portable, claimed that she does not carry the singer on her head, but everyone knows that they are in a relationship.

Sharing the clip online, Ashabi wrote:

“No be say i put am for my head, but e stamp dey my forehead like MTN, eveyrwhere i go ni.”

Ina previous report, Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, showed love to one of his partners, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, aka Ashabi Simple, on her birthday.

The fast-rising actress turned a new age on January 10, 2025, and Portable made it a special occasion for the celebrant.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Tony Montana crooner posted a vibrant video of his baby mama. In the clip, Ashabi Simple showed off her gold-themed outfit and accessories. The celebrant looked joyful as she posed in different angles for the camera.

Portable accompanied Ashabi’s video with a caption where he prayed for God to bless her birthday. Not stopping there, the Zazu singer appreciated his baby mama for believing in him.

Legit.ng also recounts that Ashabi involved self during Portable's recent issue with the Ogun state government.

Reacting to the predicament, Ashabi shared a video where she looked like she had been shedding a lot of tears.

Queen Dami faints amid Portable's drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable’s girlfriend, Queen Dami, reportedly fainted.

The ex-Oyo queen’s friend made some messy claims about Queen Dami, and Portable questioned her about it.

This seemed to have taken a toll on her health.

