Accord Party candidate and Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke secured 421 votes at his polling unit in Ede North LGA on Saturday

Adeleke, APC's Bola Oyebamiji, and ADC's Najeem Salaam all declared confidence in victory as sorting and collation began

ADC candidate Najeem Salaam raised concerns over the alleged exclusion of his party agents at several polling locations across Osun State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ede, Osun State - Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke won his polling unit during Saturday's governorship election, with supporters breaking into celebration after the result was announced.

Adeleke, who is the Accord Party's candidate in the election, polled 421 votes at Ward 02, Polling Unit 009, Abogunde Compound, Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State.

As reported by The Punch, the result was declared as the exercise moved into the sorting and collation stage across the state.

Osun election: Candidates express confidence in victory

All three major contenders in the election publicly backed themselves to win the governorship after casting their ballots. Adeleke spoke with journalists after voting at Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, in Ede North LGA, saying he was confident of victory.

The All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, also expressed confidence in winning after casting his vote at Ward 09, Unit 011, Ikire, in the Irewole Local Government Area.

The African Democratic Congress candidate, Najeem Salaam, cast his vote but struck a cautious note, raising concerns about the alleged refusal to recognise his party agents at several locations across Osun State during the election.

Osun election: IReV upload progress slow

As of 5:24 PM on Saturday, only 1,386 of 3,763 polling unit results had been uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission's IReV portal, according to checks by a Legit.ng correspondent.

The figure suggested that the bulk of results had yet to be transmitted electronically at that time.

APC founding chairman delivers polling unit

Recall that Bisi Akande, founding interim national chairman of the APC, voted at PU 12, Ward 4, in Ila-Orangun on Saturday

APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji recorded 181 votes at Akande's polling unit against Accord Party's 121.

Akande, a former Osun governor, chaired three political parties across 11 consecutive years before co-founding the APC.

Osun election: Oyinlola loses polling unit to Accord Party

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Accord Party topped the results at the polling unit of former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Odo-Otin LGA.

APC came second at the unit despite Oyinlola publicly backing APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji before the election.

A total of 220 valid votes were cast at Court Hall I, Okuku, with 228 voters accredited on election day.

Source: Legit.ng