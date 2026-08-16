Singer Rema’s Pose in New Photos Sparks Speculation As Fans Express Worry: “Another Brother Gone”
- Singer Rema recently posted new photos of himself on social media, capturing attention
- Fans flooded the comments section with worry and confusion over the Nigerian artist's appearance in the new shots
- Several followers linked the photos to Rema's recent music, raising questions about the direction of his style
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Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, set social media ablaze on Saturday, August 15, 2026, after posting new photos on social media with nothing but a rock-on hand gesture emoji as his caption.
The post, shared on X, racked up a staggering 10.8 million views, making it one of the most-discussed celebrity moments on Nigerian social media during the weekend.
The minimalist post offered no explanation, which only seemed to fuel curiosity further. Fans, who had grown accustomed to the Afrobeats star's evolving aesthetic, were clearly unprepared for what they saw, and many did not hold back in the comments.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Rema broke his silence after dinner with DJ Cuppy.
The picture Rema shared on his X page is below:
More pictures of Rema on Instagram are below:
Fans React to Rema's Photos
The reactions ranged from genuine concern to outright comedy, with thousands weighing in on the singer's look on Instagram.
@Belikeaghoxt wrote:
"I'll put you in prayer tomorrow Sunday service 🥹"
@bulliion commented:
"One day, Rema will tell us something. One day"
@olayimartha asked:
"Divine!!!!! Which kind settings be this?"
@princess_starrrrrrrrrr joked:
"Why is he posing like Lagos baddie. This his new song really affected him 😂"
@xcoba_7 reacted:
"Another brother Gone"
@cyude stated:
"You can't dance with Babylon without doing their biddings. It's that simple."
@official_djalonso asked:
"Ozonna Rema???"
@comediankoboko questioned:
"What color is this"
@tonyfemi25 added:
"Let his family enter prayer and fasting"
Rema's Growing Online Presence
The Benin City-born artist has consistently commanded massive online engagement since breaking into the mainstream, but this particular post struck a different chord. Several fans drew a connection between the photos and his recent music, suggesting his artistic choices were bleeding into his personal image. Others kept it light, finding humour in the speculation.
Whatever the intention behind the post, Rema once again proved that even a single emoji and two photos are enough to send his fanbase into a frenzy.
Rema shares his relationship preferences
Legit.ng reported that Rema opened up about the quality he values most in a girlfriend, making it clear that style matters more to him than money.
The singer shared this during an interview with The People Gallery.
When asked whether he would rather have a girlfriend with financial strength or one with a sense of style, Rema responded confidently that he already has the funds, so what he looks for is style.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng