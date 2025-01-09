A Ghana prophet known as Karma president has shared the vision he had about veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie

In a video on TikTok, he shared what the family of the iconic actor must do about the warning he was giving to them

He gave an instance in the bible about a man known as Methuselah and what he did before he was able to enjoy long life

Popular Ghanaian prophet, Karma President had sent a warning to the family of veteran actor, Pete Edochie about 2025.

Legit.ng had reported that in 2024, after Nollywood actor, Junior Pope passed one, the prophecy given by Karma President about the actor's untimely demise surfaced online.

Ghana prophet speaks about the Edochie's family. Photo credit@peteedochie/@karmapresident

Source: Instagram

In a video on his TikTok page, the clergy was seen saying that the family of the iconic actor should be prepared.

He disclosed that Pete Edochie was already in a coffin in the spirt world, and it was left for the family to take action to prevent them from crying.

Karma president shares what Edochie's should do

In the recording, Karma President mentioned that the family of Pete Edochie should do a sacrifice for long life.

Taking an example from the bible, he said Methuselah, the biblical character who enjoyed long life, had to perform several sacrifices for long life.

He added that once a person crosses 70 or 80 years, the person needs to be doing sacrifice to gain more long life.

Karma President speaks on implication of disobedience

Also in the clip, the clergy shared the implication of not taking to his warning.

He noted that apart from the actor dying, there will be confusion, fight and misunderstanding among family members if anything happens to Pete Edochie.

Recall that Karma President had given prophecy about other celebrities in the past. He once told music artist, Paul Okoye about his wife, Ify Ifeoma.

He warned that the lady does not have long life and should make sacrifice to the river goddess.

Not only that, but he also told Paul to ensure that he visited Ify's family to pay her bride price so that he will not endanger himself if anything happened to her.

What fans said about Karma President's video

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans to the video shared by the clergy. Here are some of the comments below:

@user9623263578508:

"Abeg the family wake up oo."

@Imiefan Prophet:

"God I beg oo."

@Imiefan:

“I hope the family will listen to him now."

Pete Edochie speaks about son Yul

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran Nollywood actor who is well celebrated among his colleagues had reacted to his son's birthday post.

Yul had turned 43red recently, and he shared a post about his birthday, which was welcomed by his fans.

The Nollywood veteran posted a picture of the celebrant with a short message and also tagged his son Edochie's to the birthday post. As expected, the post stirred many reactions from fans, including Yul's second wife, Judy Austin.

Source: Legit.ng