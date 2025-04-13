AFCON 2013 winner Emmanuel Emenike was spotted at the 50th birthday celebration of Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana

It was a star-studded main event at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, where dignitaries from business and entertainment industries gathered

Emenike was captured the moment he walked into the venue as he exchanged pleasantries with billionaire E-Money

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike was spotted at Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

The main event themed "50 for 50, had veterans, industry captains, artistes, influencers and many more converge in one hall for Obi Iyiegbu.

It was gathered that the party kicked off long before the main event as Obi Cubana’s mansion was alive with highlife singers, dancers, and cultural performers.

Emmanuel Emenike was in attendance as Obi Cubana celebrated his 50th birthday in style. Photo: lush_eby.

On Friday, Samsung Nigeria hosted an exclusive pre-birthday event, ‘The Night Before 50,’ with 50 of the guests receiving the latest S25 smartphones.

The party then moved to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Saturday night, where entertainers and business moguls gathered to welcome Cubana to the 50th floor.

Also gracing the occasion was former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike, who arrived at the venue in all smiles.

The striker, who scored three goals and won the title at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, was captured the moment he met socialite E-Money.

The pair embraced each other and then had a chit-chat, before Emenike went on to exchange pleasantries with podcast figure, Nedu.

Emenike, who has since returned home after he retired from professional football in 2015, has been tending to his several businesses.

He is also famous for his philanthropic works in the Southeastern part of the country as he recently built a world-class hospital.

Celebrating her husband, Obi Cubana's wife Ebele wrote on Instagram:

"On this special day, the greatest gift I can give you is to concentrate you to God. He knows you better than anyone else and understands the purpose for which you were created.

"All I have today is my heartfelt prayer for you. May God bless you with long life, good health, abundant vitality, and a peace that surpasses all understanding.

"I pray for a generous heart that can embrace even more, for wisdom beyond measure, and for prosperity in all your endeavours. I hope you will be remembered for the wonderful person you are, even long after you’re gone.

"May the grace you carry be passed down to your children so they can achieve even greater things in their lives."

Emmanuel Emenike was spotted at Obi Cubana's 50th birthday bash. Photo: Lefty Shivambu.

Obi Cubana gives out tricycles

Meanwhile, shortly before the birthday groove, Obi Cubana showed off 50 tricycles and 50 mini-buses he was going to use for the empowerment scheme.

Obi Cubana announced that 100 individuals would receive gifts, though he did not specify the selection process.

He shared a video flaunting cows prepared for the celebration.

Having recently celebrated his wife’s birthday, the businessman emphasised that the most fulfilling aspect of his 50th birthday was empowering others toward growth and prosperity.

Emenike flaunts world-class hospital

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emenike took to social media to show off his completed hospital in Owerri, which he commissioned in June 2024.

Emenike began building the hospital in 2021, when he made the announcement. It took him three years to complete and commission it.

It has been three months since the expensive hospital was commissioned, yet the former striker is still delighted with the masterpiece on which he spent his money.

