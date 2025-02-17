A celebrity seer, Bright has sent a stern warning to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo about her daughter Priscilla, who recently got married

The actress recently returned to Nigeria after staging successful ceremonies for her daughter and her boo in Tanzania

Fans were jittery about what the seer had to say as they offered prayer for the actress and her family in the comment section

Celebrity seer, Bright Ndibunwa, better known as Bright the Seer, has released a prophecy for Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter.

Legit.ng had reported that the invitation card for Priscilla's wedding taking place in Nigeria had surfaced online and many reacted to it.

Bright the Seer speaks about entertainers. Photo credit@brighttheseer/@iyaboohofespris

Source: Instagram

While fans were jubilating and anticipating the carnival like ceremony taking place in April, the seer shared a video and spoke about the couple.

In the recording, she asserted that the wedding was ordained by God, and it was meant to be.

Also in the recording, Bright the Seer sternly warned Ojo and her daughter to be filled with prayer. She affirmed that there are two people, who don't want the marriage to work, and they would try to put an end to it.

Seer speaks about broadcaster, beauty queen

Also in the video, Bright the Seer sent a warning to some other entertainers in the industry. She claimed that she saw the death of a popular broadcaster, a former beauty queen and a reality star.

However, she didn't mention any names among the people she spoke about.

Recall that Bright the Seer was the woman, who foresaw Jnr Pope's death months before the unfortunate incident happened.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Bright the Seer's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the seer. Here are some of the comments below:

@okpako.francess reacted:

"Iyaboojofespris please pray for your daughter whoever are those two people dating are bent on your daughter marriage not working will not see the light of tomorrow I cover Priscilla and jux with the blood of Jesus, our queen mother and her family is protected."

@officialtashaemmy commented:

"Da marriage will last in Jesus Christ name amen."

@simply_olivv shared:

"I cover her marriage with the blood of Jesus her marriage will last and may their end.mies wait in vain Amen."

@realudykevin stated:

"God will put them to shame in Jesus name, Holy Ghost fire."

@ajokealadire_abela.2 shared:

"Na Lizzy,may God put her to shame."

@luchitricia10 said:

"Please cancel those death, we will not lose anybody to untimely death."

@martinezkcarl stated:

"I talk am meself see am."

Seer sends message to Wizkid, Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Bright the Seer had opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef, which had not been resolved.

The two had been at loggerheads and had exchanged words online. According to the seer, the two singers would have a collaboration that would shake the world, and it would take place in the next nineteen months.

She also noted that Wizkid was seriously missing his mother, and she advised him to always remember what his mother used to tell him.

